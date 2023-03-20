Shaquille O’Neal surprised his followers when he shared a photo of himself in a hospital bed on Sunday, March 19.

The athlete, 51, uploaded the image via all of his public platforms, without offering context as to why he needed medical attention. In the photo, the former NBA player had an IV attached to his arm. He tagged his TNT cohosts Candace Parker and Ernie Johnson in the post.

O’Neal joked that he was “always watching” Parker and Johnson amid his health issues, adding, “Miss y’all.”

In response, a fan wrote, “I hope it’s nothing serious 😒 Wishing you a fast recovery.” Meanwhile, a second follower tweeted, “What the hell happen to Shaq?”

While the professional basketball player didn’t specific what caused his hospital visit, TMZ reported on Monday, March 20, that he underwent hip surgery and is currently on the mend.

The New Jersey native previously opened up about his health while detailing his weight loss journey. “I lost 40 pounds,” he told Entertainment Tonight in December 2022. “I need to lose about 20 more, but [It’s still] impressive. Imma get real chiseled up and do an underwear ad with my sons.”

O’Neal shares four children — Shareef, 23, Amirah, 21, Shaqir, 19, and Me’arah, 16 — with ex-wife Shaunie O’Neal. He was a stepfather tp Myles, 25, from Shaunie’s previous relationship ahead of their 2011 split. The sports analyst also shares daughter Taahirah, 26, with his former girlfriend Arnetta Yardbourgh.

The Inside the NBA host explained to ET that getting routine bloodwork inspired him to start a clean diet.

“I got a couple people involved — it’s all about eating right. I got some blood work done, a friend of mine called me and said, ‘You’re fat,’ and she gave me this guy’s name, and he did some blood work, and you know, ’cause I was the athlete — I wasn’t a salad eater,” he continued. “I won’t pay attention to any of that. I don’t care about none of that. I didn’t know what the difference between a carb and a protein. And once I just started changing those certain things, it dropped.”

Shaquille added: “Plus [with] the supplements I’m taking, and the shakes I’m drinking, the weight just fell off. I’m not at 100 percent ninja mode yet. I’m still 75 percent.”

At the time, Shaquille offered some advice to people who don’t have access to a chef and trainer amid their own weight loss journeys.

“Start off, if you can, by walking 30 minutes a day. A lot of people can’t do that ’cause I know you got the kids, you gotta get to work. But if you can, start off by walking 30 minutes a day,” he shared. “Put your headphones on, put on your favorite song, 30 minutes a day. Then you gotta eliminate something that you love. Eliminate it. I haven’t had soda for a while. I gotta eliminate bread and soda.”