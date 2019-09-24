



’s wife,, has been charged in a fatal boat accident that killed two people in Canada last month, Us Weekly can confirm.

Linda, 56, has been charged with careless operation of a vessel by the Ontario Provincial Police, Constable Joe Scalie told Us on Tuesday, September 24. She is set to appear in court on October 29.

A New York man named Richard Ruh, who was driving the other boat involved in the incident, has also been charged with failure to exhibit navigation lights.

Later on Tuesday, Kevin issued a statment to Entertainment Tonight through his agent, Jay Sures. “Now that the authorities have concluded their thorough investigation, I have no further comment other than to say that our thoughts and prayers are with the friends and families of those who lost loved ones in this awful tragedy,” he said. “Our hearts go out to them.”

The OPP confirmed to Us in late August that the Shark Tank star, 65, and Linda were a part of the wreck that left 64-year-old Gary Poltash from Florida dead at the scene. A 48-year-old female passenger, Susanne Brito from Ontario, passed away from her injuries at the hospital three days later.

Kevin spoke out about the situation in a statement to Us Weekly on August 28.

“Late Saturday night I was a passenger in a boat that had a tragic collision with another craft that had no navigation lights on and then fled the scene of the accident,” the statement read. “I am fully cooperating with authorities. Out of respect for the families who have lost loved ones and to fully support the ongoing investigation, I feel it is inappropriate to make further comments at this time. My thoughts are with all the families affected.”

A rep for Kevin told TMZ that Linda passed a DUI test the night of the accident. “The collision remains under investigation and no charges have been filed,” the Ontario police spokesperson told Us at the time.

Kevin, who wed Linda in 1990, has since returned to work, posting from a Misk Global Forum on Monday, September 23. (The couple are parents of son Trevor and daughter Savannah.)

“The global cost of achieving the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals will be approx. $3 to $7 trillion, but it could open up $12 TRILLION in market opportunities. Honored to be here at @miskglobalforum talking ‘doing well by doing good,’” the businessman captioned a photo of himself on stage. “How can the private sector shift their focus to the long term to seize this opportunity of a sustainable financial sector with environmental AND cash returns? 🌱 💰 #itstartswithus.”

