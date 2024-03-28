Barbara Corcoran is sharing her secret to a successful marriage.

The Shark Tank investor, 75, opened up about her relationship with husband Bill Higgins and the one thing that’s proven to keep their union going strong during a Thursday, March 28, appearance on Today With Hoda & Jenna.

“I’ve had a separate bedroom with Bill for like 40 years. I have to invite him in — he invites me in occasionally,” Corcoran told co-hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb, adding that their separate spaces contribute to the “sexiness” of the relationship.

The real estate guru then went on to explain why she and Higgins came up with the idea for their own living quarters.

“He’s such a mess,” she said. “He puts piles of stuff everywhere and I am very neat so I couldn’t sleep well at night. Now, I sleep like a baby.”

Corcoran also revealed that she proposed to both Higgins and her first husband.

“The mistake I made was I proposed to both of my husbands. I should’ve thought about it longer. [I proposed to them] before they were ready. I forced them into marriage,” she joked. “But I wanted to get a husband both times so I said, ‘What the heck!'”

Corcoran and Higgins – a former FBI agent and retired Navy captain – tied the knot on Valentine’s Day in 1988. The couple share son Tom, whom they welcomed in 1994, and daughter Kate, whom they later adopted.

In honor of their 34th wedding anniversary in 2022, the reality personality penned a sweet message to her longtime love, recalling how the pair “almost missed” their nuptials.

“Bill and I were in the woods cross-country skiing and got lost, we didn’t expect to hit traffic coming back even though we always hit traffic coming back, and my mom, dad and the minister were about to call it a day when we finally got there. We were married 5 minutes later,” she wrote on Instagram.

Corcoran continued, “Marriage is awfully tough for some of us and we should get a medal for running the race. I know I have a good man, a great father, and a guy that totally drives me absolutely nuts every day of my life. I’m sure I drive him just as crazy. Happy 34th Anniversary, Bill! You’re still the one!”