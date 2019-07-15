When Alex Rodriguez started guest-judging Shark Tank in 2017, full-time “shark” Barbara Corcoran found it “really hard to concentrate.”

“You have A-rod, all [6-foot-3] of him sitting next to you,” Corcoran, 70, exclusively told Us Weekly during a chat about the ABC reality show’s good-looking guest stars. “As every entrepreneur walks onto the set, I’m thinking, ‘Oh, God, I hope I can invest with A-Rod on this one.’ Next one: ‘I hope I can invest with A-Rod on this one.’”

That said, Corcoran found Jennifer Lopez, the former MLB star’s fiancée, far more intimidating — but in the best way possible.

“I compliment her when I say she’s intimidating,” the investor told Us when she stopped by to discuss her Real Relief for Visionary Women grant program with Systane. “I don’t mean in any regard that she’s not nice in any way. What I mean by that is she has self-power. She created her own power in herself, and it’s [palpable]. … Without even seeing who’s coming in the room, you feel something.”

Watch the video above for more of Corcoran’s anecdotes about Lopez and Rodriguez — including the time she defused an awkward elevator ride with the couple.

With reporting by Mandie DeCamp and Jackie Miranne

