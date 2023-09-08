Sharon Osbourne has never been one to mask her true feelings, and now she’s getting candid about one of her worst experiences with a fellow celebrity.
Osbourne, 70, recently identified the rudest star she’s ever met while playing a game called “Stirring the Pot” in an E! News segment — although she couldn’t immediately remember his name. “The guy that’s married to an actress and he used to do That ’70s Show,” she said in the Thursday, September 7, video.
Her daughter Kelly Osbourne helpfully reminded Sharon of the name “Ashton Kutcher,” and Sharon confirmed that’s who she meant. “Yes! Oh, rude, rude, rude, rude little boy,” she said.
Sharon went on to call Kutcher, 45, a “dastardly little thing,” but she didn’t offer any further details about what he did that she found so “rude.” That, however, is what the internet is for.
Back in 2018, Sharon sat down with the late Larry King, who asked her whether she’d ever done an interview on The Talk that didn’t go the way she expected. She was a cohost on the CBS talk show from 2010 to 2021.
“We’ve had a couple of meanies, for me,” she said. “Everybody’s take is different. Somebody can come in and I can go, ‘That was amazing,’ and the other girls will go, ‘Do you think?’ But I didn’t get on with one guy, that Ashton Kutcher.”
King called Kutcher a “tech guy,” seemingly in reference to his early investments in companies like Uber and Airbnb, but Sharon clarified that he’s an actor — “ish.”
“I didn’t get on with him at all,” she continued. As King informed her that Kutcher was once the highest paid actor on television, Sharon rolled her eyes. “Lordy Lord!” she exclaimed.
When asked what she didn’t like about the publicly genial actor, Sharon claimed he had a “bad attitude,” which she acknowledged may have been because she mispronounced his name during his appearance on The Talk. “So, he was pissed and he comes on with an attitude,” she recalled. “And he goes, ‘And what are you? What have you done in this industry?’ And I was like, ‘Kid, don’t start with me, because I’m gonna eat you up and s–t you out.’ I was just like, ‘You don’t know what you’re dealing with kid.’”
Kutcher has never commented on the alleged beef between him and Sharon.