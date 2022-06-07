Royal regrets? Sharon Osbourne weighed in on Prince Harry‘s return to the U.K. for Queen Elizabeth II‘s Platinum Jubilee, saying she felt “sorry” for the duke after his 2020 exit.

The Osbournes alum, 69, joined Piers Morgan for Fox News’ coverage of the royal weekend on Friday, June 3, discussing the dynamic between Harry, 37, and his family members following his and Meghan Markle‘s step down from royal duties. “The royal family has always been like a Shakespearean play for me,” the former cohost of The Talk said. “I have to tell you when I saw [Harry and Meghan] earlier on … I felt sorry for them and the way that they were parted from the family.”

Morgan, 57, has been a vocal critic of the Sussexes over the years and countered Osbourne’s point, asking, “Why should we feel sorry for them given the way they’ve trashed this family in public so often?”

While the Celebrity Apprentice alum conceded that Harry and the former Suits star, 40, have seemingly been “making their living over talking about the royal family,” she doubled down on her opinion. “I do feel sorry for [Harry] because I think that there must be a huge part of him that regrets [what happened],” Osbourne continued. “I mean, can you imagine how he felt yesterday [at Trooping the Colour] with the whole family in that procession and he would have normally been there on one of those horses with his uniform and everything. And there he was, shushing the children.”

The Archewell cofounders, who tied the knot in May 2018, announced in January 2020 that they planned to step away from their senior royal duties, deciding to split their time between the U.K. and North America. Harry and the Tig blogger later relocated to California, where they’re raising son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 12 months. The family of four returned to London to celebrate the queen, 96, and her milestone 70-year reign.

Ahead of the festivities, Us Weekly confirmed that Harry and Meghan would attend the monarch’s birthday parade, but they wouldn’t view the event from the Buckingham Palace balcony, which was reserved for “those members of the Royal Family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the Queen,” per a spokesperson. The couple instead watched from the nearby Major General’s Office.

On Friday, the twosome again appeared for the Service of Thanksgiving, which Elizabeth did not attend due to “discomfort” she experienced during Trooping the Colour. Harry and Meghan sat apart from Prince William and Duchess Kate inside St. Paul’s Cathedral.

The seating arrangement was decided upon by the palace, a source told Us. “Senior members of the royal family were seated in the front row and non-senior members in the second row,” the insider added, noting that the couples sat apart from one another “to avoid any unwanted attention.”

Though celebrations continued throughout the weekend, the former military pilot and the Bench author chose not to step out for the star-studded concert on Saturday, June 4. “Harry and Meghan could’ve gone to the Party at the Palace, but decided to keep a low profile on Lilibet’s birthday and celebrate in private,” a second source told Us. “It was more important for them to be together as a family than attend the concert, especially as the queen couldn’t make it.”

