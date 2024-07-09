Sharon Stone is doubling down on her defense of Kevin Spacey after multiple accusations of sexual assault made against the actor.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published Tuesday, July 9, Stone, 66, was asked about her history of standing up for Spacey, 64. (Stone said she was eager to “see Kevin back at work” in a letter to The Telegraph in May.)

“People are mad at me for that,” Stone admitted. “I said that after being in therapy for seven years, not being allowed to work, losing his home, losing everything, he should be allowed to come back.”

She continued, “He’s reached out to everybody he’s offended and said he’s sorry. Kevin grabbed people by their genitals. Many people. But nobody [has publicly said] he’s raped them or forced them into a sexual encounter.”

The Basic Instinct actress suggested that the specific backlash against Spacey — who was accused of “inappropriate behavior” by four men during his time as artistic director of London’s Old Vic theater between 2001 and 2013, amongst other similar accusations — was because his alleged actions were “man-on-man.”

“That’s why he’s not allowed to come back,” Stone argued. “Because he offended men. But can I tell you how many men have grabbed my genitals in my lifetime? A lot more than Kevin Spacey has grabbed men’s genitals. And none of them has ever apologized to me.”

In July 2023, Spacey was acquitted of the charges during his Old Vic tenure and he has denied the allegations. “I take full responsibility for my past behavior and my actions, but I cannot and will not take responsibility or apologize to anyone who’s made up stuff about me or exaggerated stories about me,” he said in a statement.

Stone explained she is inclined to forgive Spacey because she has experience being “canceled left and right.”

“Here’s the thing — I’m a dark horse. I love dark horses,” Stone continued. “I don’t want to be a white horse or wear a white hat. And I get that not everybody thinks I’m a good person. I get that people think I’m difficult. But I’m the person who wants to make sure you have water to drink and wants to make sure you have books to read and somewhere to read them.”

Spacey was also accused of sexually assaulting actor Anthony Rapp at a New York City party in 1986 when Rapp was 14 years old and Spacey was 26. In October 2022, a jury acquitted Spacey of the charges, which he denied.