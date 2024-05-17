Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Liam Neeson, Sharon Stone and More Call for Kevin Spacey’s Hollywood Return: ‘Kevin Is a Good Man’

By
Liam Neeson Sharon Stone Show Support for Kevin Spacey
Liam Neeson, Sharon Stone, and Kevin Spacey. Getty Images; WireImage (2)

Stars including Liam Neeson and Sharon Stone want to see Kevin Spacey return to Hollywood several years after he was dropped from Netflix’s House of Cards amid sexual misconduct allegations.

“Kevin is a good man and a man of character,” Neeson, 71, told the UK’s Telegraph newspaper. “He is also one of our finest artists in the [theater] and on camera. Personally speaking, our industry needs him and misses him greatly.”

The show of support comes as new allegations of inappropriate behavior made against Spacey by 10 more men surfaced in the documentary, Spacey Unmasked, which aired on Channel 4 in the U.K. on May 6.

“I was deeply saddened to learn of these accusations against him,” Neeson said in his statement to the Telegraph.

Jeremy Piven, Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, Sexual Misconduct, Hollywood, Sexual Harassment

Related: Hollywood's Sexual Misconduct Scandals

Spacey, 64, was cleared of all charges against him in a sexual assault trial in the U.K. last July. The year prior, he was found not liable in a sexual abuse lawsuit filed against him by the actor Anthony Rapp. In a $40 million civil case, Rapp alleged that Spacey assaulted him in 1986 when Rapp was just 14.

Speaking to the Telegraph, Stone, 66, said, “I can’t wait to see Kevin back at work. He is a genius. He is so elegant and fun, generous to a fault and knows more about our craft than most of us ever will.”

Liam Neeson Sharon Stone Show Support for Kevin Spacey 2
Kevin Spacey and Sharon Stone Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Homeland actor F. Murray Abraham also issued a statement saying that he stands with Spacey.

Yellow Crocs

Deal of the Day

Act Fast — Crocs Are 25% Off Today! View Deal

“I vouch for him unequivocally. Who are these vultures who attack a man who has publicly accepted his responsibility for certain behavior, unlike so many others?” said Abraham.

“He is a fine man, I stand with him, and let he who is without sin cast the first stone,” the actor added.

Spacey was fired from House of Cards in November 2017 after mounting allegations of sexual misconduct were leveled against him. The same year, he was also cut from the Ridley Scott movie All the Money in the World and his scenes were refilmed with Christopher Plummer playing his character, J. Paul Getty.

In this article

Kevin Spacey
1251325404liam_neeson_290x206

Liam Neeson
Sharon Stone Hilariously Reacts to Bad Bunny s NSFW Shower Selfie It Can Break Your VCR 376

Sharon Stone
House of Cards

House of Cards

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!