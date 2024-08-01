Sharon Stone Shares Photo of Black Eye During Trip to Turkey

Sharon Stone is sparking concern among fans after sporting a black eye in a new photo shared via Instagram.

The Basic Instinct actress, who has been documenting her recent travels to Turkey and Rome, posted a photo of herself posing in an elevator entranceway on Wednesday, July 31. In the pic, Stone, 66, appears to have a shiner covering her left eye.

“This trip has been tough; but I’m tougher 🤪,” Stone captioned the photo, though she did not elaborate further on the apparent injury. She also shared the photo via Instagram Stories with the same caption.

“Dear lord!!! I hate to see the other guy. Hope you are ok,” one follower commented. Another wrote, “Hope you can recover soon.”

In another post on Wednesday, Stone indicated that she is in Turkey by sharing a photo of her private hotel room garden, which came complete with a swimming pool.

“If anyone is considering Turkey for a vaca – this is the backyard of my hotel room 😵‍💫❤️,” she captioned the pic.

Earlier Instagram posts show Stone posing in Rome and the Vatican. “Walking in the streets of Rome w my son before he leaves for pre med school 🥰,” the Casino star captioned a photo of her and her son Laird, 19. (Stone has three adopted sons: Laird, Roan, 24, and Quinn, 18.)

Stone made headlines in July when she recreated her most iconic cinematic moment via Instagram. The actress paid homage to the 1992 erotic thriller Basic Instinct in which she played murderous crime novelist Catherine Tramell. Stone’s character notably toyed with San Francisco Police in an early scene by smoking in the interrogation room and uncrossing her legs to reveal she wasn’t wearing underwear under her white dress.

In her Instagram recreation, Stone wore a matching, hot pink underwear set and was seated in a gold chair with white shag cushions. “Basically…yours 🥰,” she captioned the snap taken by her stylist Paris Libby.

The original scene cemented Stone as a sex symbol, something that Saturday Night Live writers played with when Stone hosted the show in 1992. In a sketch that Dana Carvey has since apologized for, Carvey played an airport worker who forced Stone to strip down while passing through security.

“I want to apologize publicly for the security check sketch where I played an Indian man and we’re convincing Sharon, her character, or whatever — to take her clothes off to go through the security thing,” Carvey said during an episode of his “Fly On The Wall” podcast in March.

“I know the difference between a misdemeanor and a felony. And I think that we were all committing misdemeanors [back then] because we didn’t think there was something wrong then,” commented Stone, who was a guest on the podcast. “We didn’t have this sense. That was funny to me, I didn’t care. I was fine being the butt of the joke.”