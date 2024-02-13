Sharon Stone Wanted to Call Homeless Not Toothless Something Else

Sharon Stone lent a hand in starting the Homeless Not Toothless charity organization — yes, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers that one — but wanted it to have a different name.

Stone, 65, teamed up with Dr. Jay Grossman to start Homeless Not Toothless, which “provides free, quality dental services to the unhoused.” During an interview with InStyle published on Tuesday, February 13, Stone offered a sigh when discussing the name, which — thanks to Dorit Kemsley — has become a cultural phenomenon.

“I wanted to call it something else,” Stone admitted. “But Jay insisted that it be called Homeless Not Toothless.”

Stone hasn’t seen an episode of RHOBH, so she’s unaware of the impact that the nameHomeless Not Toothless has.

Kemsley, 47, introduced viewers to Homeless Not Toothless during RHOBH season 12. Kathy Hilton famously referred to it as “the toothless and homeless foundation” which elicited a laugh from Garcelle Beauvais.

“This is a really important charity Kathy,” Kemsley hit back. “Homeless Not Toothless. And Garcelle, you know, it’s a really important charity. … They do amazing work.”

As Kyle Richards attempted to get the conversation back on track, she misnamed the charity as well, calling it Toothless Not Homeless, and Crystal Kung Minkoff had to correct her.

“Honey, I am so sorry,” Hilton added. I’ve worked with the homeless, I have worked with the toothless.”

In their respective confessionals, Bravo producers asked all the RHOBH women to say the charity organization’s name. Richards did not get it right for the second time.

Fast forward to RHOBH season 13, which is currently airing, and Homeless Not Toothless came up again. This time, Kemsley hosted a gala for the foundation, which was featured in an episode last month.

“I’m really excited. Last year, there was a COVID surge. We had to basically just say, you know we’re gonna postpone the gala until the following year, and so I just had a dinner at home with the girls,” Kemsley said during RHOBH. “For this gala, I’m kind of hoping that there’s more attention on the performance and less on the name.”

While the episode didn’t air until January of this year, Kemsley’s gala actually took place in April 2023.

“Your efforts help change so many lives and make what seems impossible, possible, for so many underserved,” she wrote in an Instagram caption at the time. “I remain grateful and honored to sit on the board of such an incredible organization doing such great work. I look forward to next year’s Gala and to continue serving those whom we are able to make a difference for. 🙏🏼✨”