Shaun White adorably named a new snowboarding after his girlfriend, Nina Dobrev.

White, 37, showed off his latest skill via TikTok on Wednesday, January 31. In the video, he held the 35-year-old actress — who was also on a snowboard — and spun her around. After a handful of twirls, White put Dobrev down as the duo continued to make their way down the mountain in Aspen, Colorado.

“Oh, my God,” Dobrev said to the camera through laughter.

“I call this the Nina 900,” he captioned the post. “My 2nd perfect score @Nina Dobrev🥇.”

White alluded to the score he received to qualify for his fourth Olympics in 2018. Fans were quick to praise White and Dobrev’s relationship in his comments section.

Related: Nina Dobrev and Shaun White: A Timeline of Their Relationship Nina Dobrev and Shaun White’s whirlwind romance got very serious, very quickly. The Vampire Diaries alum and the professional snowboarder sparked dating rumors in February 2020 when fans noticed that they had shared similar photos from a trip to South Africa. Us Weekly broke the news the following April that Dobrev and White were, in fact, […]

“You and Nina are awesome,” one follower wrote, to which White replied with heart emojis.

Another fan quipped that the Olympian should be Kylie Kelce’s “ski instructor,” referencing the December 2023 “New Heights” podcast episode where Jason Kelce shared he ditched his wife on the mountain while she was learning how to ski for the first time. “Let’s make this happen 1000%,” White responded.

Elsewhere on social media, White shared more moments from the couple’s Colorado getaway. In the clip, he sprayed champagne over friends while Dobrev danced beside him. They also shared a kiss and rolled around in the snow in their swimsuits.

Dobrev and White were first linked in February 2020, quickly sparking dating rumors after sharing similar photos from a trip to South Africa. Two months later, Us Weekly broke the news that the duo are officially a couple.

In June 2021, White opened up to Us about how he and Dobrev celebrated their one-year anniversary. “I wanted to recreate our first date, but everything was closed,” he said, adding, “I managed to sweet talk the owner of the place to open up for us. It was actually pretty fun to have a place all to ourselves.”

White gushed that Dobrev can keep up with him while hitting the slopes, revealing that she’s “pretty talented on the snowboard.”

Related: ‘Vampire Diaries’ Cast: Where Are They Now? The Vampire Diaries’ 2009 premiere introduced fans to one of the most memorable vampire-themed series to date. The CW show, which ran for eight seasons until 2017, took place in the fictional town of Mystic Falls, Virginia, home to mythical creatures and humans alike. In addition to tales of people becoming vampires, or finding out […]

The twosome have since gone on more trips, hit the red carpet together and have even talked about “getting married [and] having kids.”

“They’ve definitely discussed making things official,” an insider told Us in February 2023.

Last year, White and Dobrev showed off their style at the 2023 Albie Awards. For the occasion, the Vampire Diaries alum stunned in a sheer Versace gown featuring lace embellishments and a plunging neckline. She wrapped her arm around White, who looked dapper in a black suit.