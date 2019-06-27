Oh, mama! You can’t blame Shawn Mendes’ mom, Karen Rayment, for wanting to make a love match between her singer-songwriter son and Camila Cabello, his partner on the sizzling new duet, “Señorita.”

In response to a short clip on Cabello’s Instagram account on Wednesday, June 26, featuring the duo immersed in scream therapy mid-rehearsal, the Canadian real estate agent replied with a pair of emojis: an expanding heart and a couple in love.

And that’s all it took to set off fans who are giddy at the prospect of the duo being more than just dance partners. Within the first eight hours after it was posted, the comment garnered more than 4,300 likes and almost 500 comments. “So then #shawmila is real??” asked one fan hoping for some form of confirmation. “She approves,” deduced another responder.

Earlier on Wednesday, Us Weekly confirmed that Cabello, 22, split with her boyfriend of one year, Matthew Hussey. The singer and the British relationship coach were first spotted together February 2018, while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The sultry “Señorita” video from Mendes, 20, and Cabello debuted on Friday, June 21, to an overwhelmingly positive response, receiving more than 96 million views on YouTube since it dropped.

The Latin-tinged, acoustic track finds Mendes and Cabello trading verses before coming together on the catchy chorus. “I love it when you call me señorita / I wish I could pretend I didn’t need ya,” they sing. “But every touch is ooh la la la / It’s true, la la la / Ooh, I should be runnin’ / Ooh, you keep me comin’ for ya.”

On Monday, June 24, the Grammy-nominated crooner released part one of the behind-the-scenes footage from their video shoot on YouTube, which gave fans an inside look at a hilarious accident that happened in rehearsals while the collaborators perfected their choreography.

When the “Havana” singer leaned backward, Mendes was supposed to hold onto her hand so that he could pull her upright again. Instead, he lost his grip and she immediately fell to the ground.

With his mouth wide open in shock, the chanteur rushed to Cabello’s side to make sure that she was OK. Fortunately, the former Fifth Harmony member was uninjured and started cracking up as Mendes picked her up off the ground.

The pair, who have been friends for years, previously worked together on 2015’s “I Know What You Did Last Summer.”

