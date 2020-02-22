Shawn Mendes Reveals He’s Working on Another Album

Four for four? Shawn Mendes is officially releasing a new record!

“What’s up guys? I know that I haven’t been on Instagram at all lately,” Mendes, 21, told his followers via an Instagram Stories video on Friday, February 21, before giving them some good news.

The Canadian crooner revealed that the wait is over — almost — when it comes to hearing new music from him.

“But I just wanted to say that I love, and I miss you so much,” he continued. “I’m making another album. So, yeah, I love you and I’ll see you soon!”

The “Treat You Better” singer didn’t give away anything else about the upcoming record, but we do know that it’ll be his fourth studio album. His debut record came out in 2015, which was followed up by Illuminate in 2016.

Mendes then released his third record, Shawn Mendes, in May 2018 and has been busy on tour for almost all of 2019.

“Sitting here on the stage for sound check at my 100th show right now. Overwhelmed with gratitude and love for you ❤️ what an insane year (wait till the end lol),” the “In My Blood” artist captioned a video montage from tour on December 11, 2019.

The Grammy-nominated artist finished off Shawn Mendes: The Tour on December 21, 2019, following a saucy duet performance with his girlfriend, Camila Cabello, at the American Music Awards one month earlier.

On November 24, 2019, the couple took the stage at the awards show to perform “Señorita” and their chemistry left the audience shook. As the two got so close they almost kissed on stage, celebrity fans, including Taylor Swift and Billy Porter, freaked out in their seats.

The two later took home the award for Collaboration of the Year for the song and showed each other love via social media.

“@amas thank you everyone thank you so much!❤️ also @camila_cabello i admire you so much you unbelievable human being thank you for being you❤️❤️ we love u guys,” Mendes wrote on Instagram following their win.

“I love u @shawnmendes thank u for being so there for me yesterday and every other day, u have the most caring and beautiful heart in the world,” Cabello, 22, wrote on her own thank you post. “Thanks to all our fans for voting , we love and appreciate you guys so much and are so thankful for you❤️.”