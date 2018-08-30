Shay Mitchell: 25 things you don't know about me

Shay Mitchell reveals some of her pretty secrets to Us. Read on to learn 25 things about the You star.

1. My favorite place in the entire world is Italy.

2. I’m the neatest person ever in a hotel room. At home, though? Not so much.

3. I’m someone who prefers savory over sweet, but Honey Doughnuts & Goodies doughnuts in Vancouver make me weak. They are amazing.

4. I much prefer staying home versus going out.

5. However, I prefer to be traveling on Shaycation than being home.

6. Because travel has always been my number one passion, I started a luggage line called BEIS [launching in October]. I’ve never worked on something more meticulously than I have with this, and everything about it feels right.

7. I have a sick obsession with external battery chargers. I have one in every bag.

8. I rarely sleep. Even when I have the time, I have trouble turning myself off to get more than four or five hours of rest.

9. I still have the shirt I wore to my audition for Emily Fields [from Pretty Little Liars].

10. I’m a sucker for anything at the impulse section right at the checkout counter. It’s usually a gadget that never works but I always buy it.

11. My biggest pet peeve is people talking with food in their mouth.

12. The last shows I binged were The Handmaid’s Tale and Money Heist.

13. I walk better in heels than I do in flats.

14. I rescued my [German shepherd-Labrador] dog Angel four years ago, and she has been nothing but an angel since the day I brought her home — minus the days she chews my Manolo Blahniks.

15. I always wash my feet before bed.

16. Nothing makes me feel more powerful and inspired than boxing. Nothing!

17. I hate blue cheese. (I know, I know, don’t send hate mail!)

18. I created my YouTube channel as a way to take people on vacation with me and three years later I’m so proud of what it’s turned into.

19. All my fingers are double-jointed. I love freaking people out with them.

20. Lasik eye surgery has been one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.

21. I have a weird habit where I put my gum on top of things, like water bottles. Whoops!

22. My favorite meal is chicken roti from Island Foods in Toronto — it’s incredible!

23. I prefer warm weather over cold.

24. I have a fear of heights, but I have no problem skydiving.

25. Filming You on the streets of NYC seriously fulfilled all my Gossip Girl fantasies… and filming with Penn [Badgley] didn’t hurt, either.

You premieres September 9 at 10 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

