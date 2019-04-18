Delivery turned disastrous. Shay Mitchell was excited to get delicious bagels delivered to her house, but things quickly went south when she lost a tooth while chowing down.

Mitchell, 32, showed off the missing piece of her smile via Instagram Stories on Wednesday, April 17. “This is what happens when you eat a bagel sandwich — your tooth comes out,” the Pretty Little Liars alum said while sitting in a dentist’s chair. “This is what I get for eating two bagel sandwiches. Damnit!”

The Canada native was in good spirits, however, and laughed as Dr. Kevin B. Sands shrugged and quipped, “Uh oh!”

The You actress’ dental blunder came three months after she revealed she suffered a different, more serious medical emergency — a miscarriage. “Although it was an amazing year it didn’t come without hardships,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories on New Year’s Day. “The support and affection that so many of you show me lifts me up during even my darkest days, one of which happened last year after I miscarried and lost the child of my hopes and dreams.”

Mitchell later told Us Weekly exclusively that she decided to open up about the difficult experience so people know they are not alone in their own struggles. She noted at the time: “I’m really fortunate to live, like, all these different experiences, but I also wanted to be honest with my fans and viewers and say, ‘Look, this happens to everybody, too.’ You can go through ups and downs; don’t let it stop you. Keep on moving. We all go through our hardships, but let’s just be kind towards one another.”

The Bloom author’s former PLL costar Janel Parrish told Entertainment Tonight she was “heartbroken” to learn of the Heiress star’s loss. The former Dancing With the Stars contestant, 30, gushed in January, “I respect her bravery so much.”

