Pretty Little Liars sisters through thick and thin. Janel Parrish is in awe of her former costar Shay Mitchell for going public about her miscarriage.

Parrish, 30, told Entertainment Tonight she was “heartbroken” to see her 31-year-old friend’s Instagram post about the loss.

“I respect her bravery so much,” she said. “That can’t be an easy thing to talk about, and a lot of people go through that, and I think she can inspire people for the hope of, you know … life still going on and amazing things still happening.”

She added: “It’s horrible. My heart really goes out to her. It’s heartbreaking.”

Mitchell, who’s been dating TV host Matte Babel for two years, told Instagram followers about the miscarriage on Tuesday, January 1, sharing a photo of a sonogram and adding a broken-heart emoji.

“Having so many people follow me on Instagram and read my posts is both incredibly humbling and hugely uplifting,” Mitchell wrote. “The support and affection that so many of you show me lifts me up during even my darkest days, one of which happened last year after I miscarried and lost the child of my hopes and dreams.”

She continued: “In the spirit of the new year, I think that we need to remember that we are all on this journey together — in good times and in bad — and to remind ourselves that we seldom really know or understand the struggles and hardships that other people are going through. So, for 2019, let’s all try to be a little more compassionate, empathetic, patient and thoughtful with each other.”

The Bliss: A Novel author played Emily Fields for all seven seasons of Pretty Little Liars. Parrish portrayed Mona Vanderwaal and became series regular after the Freeform series’ second season. She’ll reprise the part in Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, which is scheduled to debut on the same network in 2019.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!