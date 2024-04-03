Sheinelle Jones has been working double duty on the Today show while nursing an injury.

“Hey everybody. So, true story, Sunday after I went running, I had some friends come over. And I was like, ‘Oh, let me run and get some things.’ And I’m running down the street, and I fall on my face in New York City,” Jones, 45, revealed in an Instagram video on Tuesday, April 2. “And so, I’m just bringing you behind the scenes, here. The last couple [of] days, after the show, I have been icing my knees.”

Jones went on to show off her “out of control bruises” before poking fun at herself. “I did a whole marathon situation, never hurt myself, and then I’m running out of the Dollar Store with plastic plates and paper plates and running to Insomnia [Cookies] to get some cookies for my friends and fall on my face in front of everybody in the middle of the street,” she shared. “But anyway, that was all.”

Despite her embarrassment, the TV personality walked away from the incident with an important lesson. “We should be mindful in how we move,” Jones explained. “That’s my mantra for today. I’m gonna be more mindful of how I move.”

Before wishing fans a “Happy Tuesday,” Jones showcased a scratch she got on her chin as a result of the fall. “I’ve got makeup over it so you can’t really see, but [I] fell on my face,” she concluded. “Mindful in how we move.”

Jones also shared a photo of her bruised knees via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, writing, “I literally tripped in the middle of the street and landed on my knees. Every little step I take … hurts! 😭.”

In addition to cohosting the third hour of Today, Jones has filled in for Carson Daly during the show’s first two hours since Monday, April 1. Daly, 50 has not addressed the reason behind his absence via social media.

Last month, Jones and several other Today hosts took time away from the series for spring break. Jones, for her part, traveled to Puerto Rico with her husband, Uche Ojeh, and their kids, Kayin, 14, Clara, 11, and Uche Jr., 11.

“7 days in 7 seconds ☺️ We traded NYC traffic for some family time in the sun,” Jones captioned an Instagram montage of photos and videos from her family’s vacation. “We were all hoping we’d fly back and land to find warmer weather … nope! 😭 Aw well. See you soon! ☀️.”

Last year, Jones was supported by her Today family as she completed the New York City Marathon for the first time. “One of the best days of my life. ❤️ I could NOT have done it without @yoyosafe @jeslynnyc and @rainyfarrell . They are stuck with me for life ☺️ ,” she captioned a November 2023 Instagram slideshow of pics from her big day. “Did I just run 26.2 miles? My legs just responded …. why, yes I did. The longest and most rewarding 4 hours and 41 minutes of my life ❤️.”