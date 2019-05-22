If it makes her happy! Sheryl Crow cracked a joke about her three broken engagements during her performance at the 2019 Gracie Awards Gala in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, May 21.

“It’s so nice to be in a room with inspiring women,” the singer-songwriter, 57, told the crowd. “We were doing soundcheck today and then I realized … I was like, ‘OK, let’s do ‘If It Makes You Happy,’ let’s do ‘Strong Enough to Be My Man.’ And I’m thinking, ‘You’re gonna play ‘Strong Enough’ at the Gracie Awards?’”

She continued, “All I can say is that I’ve been engaged three times, and I never got married, but I’ve had a rockin’ great time not getting married.”

Through the years, Crow has had a number of high-profile relationships. Her exes include musician Eric Clapton, actor Owen Wilson and professional cyclist Lance Armstrong.

“I had always gone out with guys who were highly successful, which would seem like it would put me at an equal level,” she told Good Housekeeping in August 2014. “But what ends up happening is that one of you becomes smaller — and it was always me. It’s always the woman. I mean, I don’t know if it’s always the woman, but I do think that sometimes in order for one person’s light to shine, everyone else has to dim theirs.”

That said, the nine-time Grammy winner has maintained a positive outlook on love — and she has not given up on the prospect of walking down the aisle one day.

“Hey, I would love to get married — I’m still old-fashioned. But I don’t think marriage is the be-all and end-all,” she told the magazine at the time. “It’s better to have three broken engagements than three divorces.”

Crow has two sons, Wyatt, 12, and Levi, 9, whom she adopted in 2007 and 2010, respectively.

With reporting by Taylor Ferber

