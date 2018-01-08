Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son Pax broke his leg jet skiing during a Thailand vacation in 2015. This time it was Shiloh who flew home with hospital discharge papers in her backpack. The 11-year-old suffered a broken collarbone on December 29 during a family getaway to Lake Tahoe, Entertainment Tonight reports.

But Shiloh isn’t letting the injury slow her down. She was spotted shopping with her brother Knox in Los Feliz, California, with her left arm in a blue sling on Sunday. According to the website Kids Health, broken collarbones are one of the most common sports injuries among children and teens and they are often the result of hard falls.

While Shiloh was at the shops with her brother Knox, 9, Jolie and her second-oldest child Pax, 14, were getting ready to attend the Golden Globes.

Jolie, 42, and Pax arrived shortly after the red carpet opened in matching black ensembles (she wore custom-made Atelier Versace, he chose a velvet tuxedo.) Once inside, the By the Sea director and Pax headed to their table, where they were greeted with name cards. His read “Pax Jolie-Pitt,”while hers said “Angelina Jolie.” (Jolie and Pitt split in September 2016 after two years of marriage and 12 years together. They are also parents of Maddox, 16, Zahara, 12, and Knox’s twin sister Vivienne, 9).

Pax was the perfect date for Jolie. “He seemed very protective over her,” an onlooker told Us Weekly. “He was trying to take care of her.”

