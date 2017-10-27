Simon Cowell was rushed to the hospital early Friday, October 27, after reportedly falling down his stairs in his London home.

“It’s been a scary morning,” Cowell’s rep told The Sun. “It was very early and Simon was going down his stairs to get some hot milk because he couldn’t sleep.”

The rep added: “He fainted and is thought to have fallen down the stairs.”

According to the outlet, the America’s Got Talent judge, 58, was spotted on a stretcher in a neck brace between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m. local time. He is currently undergoing tests and said to be in stable condition.

Cowell and his girlfriend, Lauren Silverman, are parents of son Eric, 2.

Story is still developing.

