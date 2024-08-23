Simone Biles is embracing a change in style.

The Olympic gymnast, 27, recently flaunted her latest purchase via Instagram, and it’s safe to say she’s traded up. On Thursday, August 22, Biles introduced her followers to her brand-new ride — a sleek white Mercedes G-Wagon.

The reveal was a playful one, as she first shared a snapshot of herself standing next to her previous blacked-out G-Wagon with the caption, “Out with the old.” In the next slide, Biles was all smiles as she perched atop the hood of her new car, proudly captioning the post, “In with the NEW.”

The car’s exterior wasn’t the only thing Biles showed off. She also offered a glimpse inside the luxury vehicle, highlighting its bold crimson red and black seats as her black Prada bag casually rested in the passenger seat.

Related: Simone Biles Through the Years: From Junior Champ to Gymnastics GOAT Simone Biles is small in stature — just 4-foot-8 — but her reputation looms large. The Texas native started taking gymnastics classes at age 6 and earned an invite to the junior national team camp by 14. She had several world championship gold medals before she made her Olympics debut in Rio de Janeiro at […]

Earlier in the day, Biles had teased her Instagram followers by showing the new vehicle with the purchase sticker still intact. She kept her caption simple, using only four emojis, including the praising hands and eyes emojis.

However, a new car wasn’t the only exciting thing on Biles’ agenda on Thursday. The gold medalist was also hard at work finalizing details on the new home she’s building with her husband, Jonathan Owens.

Biles shared a selfie during her busy day, sporting tan camouflage pants, a cropped tan T-shirt and white Air Force Ones. “House meetings all day,” she wrote, noting that discussions covered everything from landscaping to audio and security systems.

Biles also gave her followers a sneak peek at her future kitchen, which boasts a clean, all-white aesthetic complemented by striking black-and-white countertops and backsplash. As she panned the camera around the room, she expressed her excitement writing, “So excited to make this house a HOME.”

She added, “A couple more months,” with a smiley face, hinting at the home’s nearing completion.

Related: Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens' Relationship Timeline Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are a match made in world-class athlete heaven. The Olympic gold medalist and the NFL player, who was then a Houston Texans safety, met via the dating app Raya in March 2020. “I didn’t know who she was,” Owens told Texas Monthly in June 2021. “I just hadn’t heard of […]

These personal milestones come on the heels of Biles’ incredible performance at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, where she earned an impressive four medals — three gold and one silver. Her comeback journey to the Olympic stage was documented in the Netflix docuseries Simone Biles: Rising. The first part of the docuseries focused on her rigorous training regime, and fans are eagerly awaiting the remaining episodes, which will chronicle her journey to making the U.S. Olympic team and her triumphant moments in Paris.

Netflix recently teased the release date for part two with a fun twist, referencing the popular show Emily in Paris.

In the announcement, Biles humorously recreated iconic scenes from the series. She later reposted the clip via X, writing, “Did I make Emily proud 🥹 Simone Biles Rising: Part Two, October 25 on @netflix!” (Emily in Paris returned for its fourth season on August 15 and will continue with its second half on September 12.)