Simone Biles is continuing her celebration after the 2024 Paris Olympics with her husband, Jonathan Owens.

Biles, 27, was all smiles at Maple & Ash restaurant in Chicago as she held up a custom menu that read, “Olympic f–king champion” in a boomerang clip shared via her Instagram Story on Saturday, August 17. The Team USA gymnast was joined by Owens, 29, who held up a peace sign for the camera.

Biles also uploaded a close-up shot of the menu, with symbols replacing some of the profanity. In another clip, Biles and the Chicago Bears player raised their glasses while toasting with their group.

The festive dinner came days after Biles let off some steam during a night out in Paris. “The reason I’m unwell this morning,” Biles wrote via her Instagram Story on Monday, August 12, alongside a video from a party where the crowd was cheering and holding up an American flag.

In another clip, Queen’s “We Are the Champions” played in the background as an attendee popped confetti and another held a sign that read, “Gym legend Simone Biles.”

“If you see me out at the club, pls tell me to go home. For my own sake & health in the AM,” Biles wrote via her Instagram Story alongside a black-and-white video of her with her younger sister, Adria. The sister duo sang along to Waka Flocka Flame’s 2010 track “Grove St. Party.”

Biles has had a lot to be cheerful about. After the Paris Olympics, where she took home three gold medals and one silver medal, she became the most decorated gymnast in US history. (Biles won the women’s artistic individual all-around, women’s vault and team all-around with Suni Lee, Jade Carey, Hezly Rivera and Jordan Chiles. She got second in the floor exercise after not placing in the beam final.)

Owens, for his part, was by his wife’s side during the Paris Games — and made sure to praise her skills.

“I try to remember her routines. It’ll be like random times, she’ll be on the floor [and] does something and then she does, like, that,” Owens said in a clip from HBO’s Hard Knocks shared via Instagram earlier this month. “I try to be up there and knowing the beats, so I know what’s going on.”

Owens gushed that he’s been “spoiled” watching Biles perform her routine “so many times.” He added, “I’m just sitting there watching, especially when she’s on beam. Oh, my gosh! Beam, like, trips me out. I’ve tried to be on it [and] I’m like, ‘Babe, it’s no way y’all are doing flips, just land on it.’ But blind landings [and] all this type of stuff? I’m just watching [holding my breath].”