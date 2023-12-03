Simone Biles is husband Jonathan Owens’ No. 1 cheerleader on and off the NFL gridiron.

“Packer wonderland,” Biles, 26, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, December 3, alongside a pic of the pair kissing in their snow-covered backyard.

In the snap, Owens, 28, held his wife in his arms as she wrapped her arms and legs around him. They shared a sweet embrace for the camera.

Biles used the same image to tease Owens’ next Green Bay Packers matchup. “Game day,” she wrote via Instagram Story. “Let’s go 34.”

NFL safety Owens signed with the Packers ahead of the 2023-2024 season. The Wisconsin-based team is set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs at their Lambeau Field at 8:20 p.m. on Sunday. The game is likely to be a snow game given the local weather forecasts for flurries.

The Olympian and Owens met through dating app Raya in March 2020.

“I didn’t know who she was. I just hadn’t heard of her, and when I told her that, that’s one of the things she liked,” Owens told Texas Monthly in June 2021, noting the coronavirus pandemic gave them plenty of quality time to connect without work commitments. “It was one of the few times in her life where everything was just shut off and she couldn’t do anything.

He added at the time: “So we used it to get to know each other — really get to know each other. It created our bond and made it stronger. Now I’m so thankful.”

Owens ultimately proposed in February 2022 after two years of dating. They wed in April before the NFL season commenced. With the Packers’ football schedule underway, Biles made it a point to always cheer on his team whether in person or remotely. She also had gymnastic competitions earlier this year, and they did long-distance to accommodate both busy schedules.

“People think if you’re a wife, you can’t be a professional athlete, you can’t be a gymnast, you can’t do whatever,” she told Olympics.com in October. “And I came to the realization, like, yeah, I can still be a wife and be out there.”

Biles continued: “[I’m] even being intentional outside of the gym, making time for me and my husband, making time for my family, making time for those vacations. … [Before] I was, like, married to gymnastics and now I feel like I’m attached to so many other things and gymnastics is just a part of my day.”