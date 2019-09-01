



Olympic gymnast Simone Biles posted pictures from a celebration with her girlfriends just days after her brother was arrested for triple murder.

“Girls day to drink happy thoughts,” the gold medallist, 22, captioned a photo with two friends on Instagram on Sunday, September 1. “Wow! Y’all better slay,” her boyfriend, Stacey Ervin Jr., commented on the pic.

Biles also pics photos from the get-together on her Instagram Stories, showing the trio celebrating Labor Day weekend at a pool party with a larger group of female friends at Clé Houston.

The hangout came just days after her older brother Tevin Biles-Thomas was arrested and charged in the killings of three people — Devaughn Gibson, 23, Toshaun Banks, 21, and Delvante Johnson, 19 — as well as injuring two others in Cleveland.

The 24-year-old was taken into custody in Georgia on Thursday, August 29, in connection with the New Years’ Eve incident at an Airbnb.

Biles-Thomas, who is currently on active duty for the U.S. Army, was charged with six counts of murder (three for directly causing another person’s death, three for causing someone’s death during the commission of a separate felony), five counts of felonious assault, three counts of voluntary manslaughter and one count of perjury.

While the athlete has not issued a statement, her boyfriend appeared to address the news in an Instagram Story on Friday, August 30.

“The strongest people I’ve met have not been given an easier life,” a quote read. “They’ve learned to create strength and happiness from dark places.”

The Washington Post reports that Biles and her three siblings were taken in by family members as young children while their mother struggled with drug and alcohol addiction.

The two youngest kids — Simone and her sister Adria — were adopted by their grandfather and lived in Texas, while Tevin and Ashley were adopted by their great-aunt and grew up in Cleveland.

