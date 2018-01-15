Simone Biles took to Twitter to revealed that was sexually abused by former USA gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

“Most of you know me as a happy, giggly, and energetic girl,” the gold medalist, 20, began in a lengthy post she shared on Monday, January 15, via Twitter. “But lately…I’ve felt a bit broken and the more I try to shut off the voice in my head the louder it screams. I am not afraid to tell my story anymore.”

She continued, “I too am one of the many survivors that was sexually abused by Larry Nassar. Please believe me when I say it was a lot harder to first speak those words out loud than it is not to put them on paper. There are many reasons that I have been reluctant to share my story, but I know now it is not my fault. It is not normal to receive any type of statement from a trusted team physical and refer to it horrifyingly as ‘special’ treatment. This behavior is completely unacceptable, disgusting and abusive, especially coming from someone whom I was TOLD to trust.”

As previously reported, the ex-Michigan State University doctor pleaded guilty to molesting 10 girls and possessing child pornography, and was sentenced to 60 years in prison on December 7. More than 130 women and girls, including fellow gold medalists McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman and Gabby Douglas, have accused him of inappropriate or abusive sexual behavior. Biles competed with Raisman and Douglas in the 2016 Rio Olympics and the group was known as the “Final Five.”

“It is impossible difficult to relive these experiences and it breaks my heart even more to think that as I work towards my dream of competing in Tokyo 2020, I will have to continually return to the same training facility where I was abused,” the Dancing With the Stars alum wrote on Monday. “After reading the bravo stories of my friends and other survivors, I know that this horrific experience does not define me. I am much more than this. I am unique, smart, talented, motivated, and passionate. I have promised myself that my story will be much greater than this and I promise all of you that I will never give up.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!