Singer Fletcher is postponing her international tour after learning that she has Lyme disease.

“I have recently been diagnosed with Lyme disease. I started becoming increasingly ill over the last couple years and just kept pushing even though I knew there was something deeper going on,” Fletcher, 29, wrote in a statement via Instagram on Wednesday, September 13. “For the last few months I’ve been receiving treatments, following doctor’s orders and doing my best to learn more about this invisible illness.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, symptoms of Lyme disease vary from flu-like ailments including headaches, fever, swollen lymph nodes and more. If untreated, the condition can get worse and lead to muscle weakness and harsher body pains.

“Lyme has affected me in a variety of ways and while it has not only taken a tremendous toll on my physical body, it has also caused concern for my voice as well,” she continued. “This has worn on my soul in a way that’s hard to even put words to as singing is the thing I love most in this world and my voice is my vessel for expression.”

The musician noted that her recent diagnosis of the tick-borne illness also played a part in why she hasn’t been active on social media lately. However, she felt the need to be honest with her fans about her struggles.

“I debated whether or not I wanted to speak about this publicly, but I’ve always let you into my world through the good, the bad and the ugly and I didn’t want to stop sharing with you now,” she penned. “Unfortunately, touring and singing every night just isn’t something my body is capable of in this moment and I want to show up for you all 100% and give you the best show that I know that I have in me and one that you deserve.”

Fletcher explained that she ultimately decided to push back her European and Australian tour dates to next year so she could focus on her recovery.

“It’s not lost on me how incredibly fortunate I am to be able to take time off to rest, heal and take care of my voice and body. I am extremely grateful and I can’t wait to perform for you bigger and better…and most importantly, stronger than ever next year,” she said. “But for now, I want to thank you for listening and thank you for all of your endless love and support. I love you all so much. Please take good care of yourselves.”

Fletcher isn’t the only star to open up about her battle with the disease. Justin Bieber, Riley Keough, Shania Twain, Bella Hadid and more have shared that they suffer from the condition.