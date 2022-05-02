Living her best life. Following her split from Kody Brown, Sister Wives‘ Christine Brown has been filling her days with quality family time — starting with her first granddaughter, Avalon.

“Practically begged @mykeltip to let me babysit Avalon!” Christine, 50, captioned the adorable Instagram photos on Saturday, April 30. “She’s absolutely delightful! #oma #babysitting #blessed.”

The reality star’s daughter Mykelti, 25, welcomed the little one with husband Tony Padron in April 2021. In addition to Mykelti, Christine shares children Asypen, 26, Paedon, 23, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 18, and Truely, 11, with Kody, 53.

The former couple spiritually married in 1994. The Wyoming native was previously legally married to Meri Brown from 1990 to 2014. He later tied the knot with Robyn Brown and remains in a spiritual marriage with sister wife Janelle Brown.

In November 2021, Christine announced her decision to part ways from Kody.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” she wrote via Instagram after previously moving back to Utah while the rest of the family stayed in Arizona. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

Christine later opened up about how she was dealing with the major life change. “I’m like, ‘Am I being super selfish?’ I’m changing the whole dynamic of a huge family with so many people,” she explained during the Sister Wives: One on One tell-all special in February. “Is it just selfish? Is that what it is? I just decided I’ve got to live my life for me too. I wasn’t present. I wasn’t happy. It just wasn’t working anymore.”

Kody, for his part, noted that he was still struggling with the breakup. “I love her and I, um … I don’t know what to do because I’ve got the grief, but I’m still angry,” he added. “I’ll take the grief right now to be out of the anger phase.”

That same month, their son Paedon revealed that he supported his mother’s choice. “Mom is happier now,” the Utah native exclusively told Us Weekly. “She is now minutes away from her two oldest daughters. And eventually, in the future, maybe more children will move up there.”

