Together again! Sister Wives star Janelle Brown shared a photo from a gathering with her and Kody Brown’s family, showing off their large brood.

“So fun to attend a family reunion in Park City, UT this weekend,” the reality star, 52, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, August 3. “Was so happy so many of the kids could come.”

Janelle noted that Kody and Christine Brown’s 25-year-old daughter, Mykelti, her husband, Antonio “Tony” Padron, and their daughter, Avalon, 3 months, were also in attendance. “Mykelti, Tony and baby Avalon aren’t in the picture but I got some great snuggle time with the new grand-baby,” she gushed. “She is the cutest thing. Her hair and rolls are the best. #familytime #whendidthekidsbecomeadults #bestweekend.”

The TV personality shares six children — Logan, 27, Maddie, 25, Hunter 24, Garrison, 22, Gabe, 20, and Savannah, 16 — with Kody, 52. The couple have been spiritually married since January 1993.

In addition to Janelle and Christine, 49, Kody counts Meri Brown and Robyn Brown as wives.

Janelle revealed in June that she moved onto the family’s Coyote Pass property, three years after they relocated from Las Vegas to Arizona.

“So I have something fun to share. I acted boldly and seized an adventure. The rental where I was living was sold and I chose an alternative path to trying to find another rental,” she explained via Instagram at the time. “Not only is the housing market in Flagstaff as crazy as where you are I’m sure, rentals are even harder to come by. Presenting my new summer adventure — the RV life but camped on our property.”

Janelle added: “Lots to do out here on the land so I figured why not be onsite. Honestly, I’m alternating between extreme excitement as I’ve always wanted to try this and anxiety at all the unknown variables. So stay tuned, this is about to get real!”

The TLC star opened up in April 2020 about being away from her family amid the coronavirus pandemic. “I really think it would have been easier to deal with being quarantined if we were all under one roof because we’re having to be so separate,” she exclusively told Us Weekly.

The group decided that distance was for the best, despite Janelle believing they should have been in the same place. “We have to limit family gatherings, and if we were together our exposure would be one less person going to the grocery store instead of doing it for separate households,” she said. “There would be more camaraderie.”