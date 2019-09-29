



The pressure is on for Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. to have another baby — and that pressure is coming from their very own kids.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress told Us Weekly exclusively that the couple’s two children, daughter Charlotte, 10, and son Rocky, 7, ask her “every day” for another sibling.

Her response? “Ask Daddy,” she said.

The Grudge star, who partnered with Colgate Optic White, also told Us on Tuesday, September 24, about how she reminds her kids to stay healthy by brushing her teeth with them.

“Everything that you do is what makes that lasting reminder in your children,” she said. “So by making it really simple. You brush your teeth when you wake up, you brush your teeth after a meal, before you go to bed. Whatever those moments are, they copy that, they emulate that.”

Gellar and Prinze Jr., 43, married in 2002 after meeting on the set of 1997’s I Know What You Did Last Summer. The couple, who didn’t start dating until three years after they first met, went on to star in several films together, including 2002’s Scooby-Doo.

Before her interview with Us, Gellar learned that her daughter fractured her wrist and would need a cast. Though the news was hard to deal with, the Cruel Intentions star admits that unpredictability comes with the territory of being a parent.

“Those are the moments that remind you that you don’t have control over everything,” she confessed. “As much as I’m a control freak and I want to be able to put my hand here and put my hand here, there are moments where you have to let go and trust that other people can maintain, can take care of and can handle those situations.”

Earlier this week, the Ringer alum posted a photo of her and her husband in Las Vegas, where she went to for the first time 19 years ago when she started dating the She’s All That star. The Emmy winner told Us about how sentimental it was to visit the city with her kids after all this time.

“When you live your life, you’re in the moment and things are happening, You don’t necessarily have that reflection … to say, ‘Wow, that was this many years ago. That was a really cool experience,’” she said. “So I think for us it was more getting to share that with our kids. Taking your children to Vegas for the first time, it’s such an eye-opening experience.”

Though her son and daughter were amazed by Sin City, Gellar admits that it’s harder to impress her children with her acting career.

“There’s nothing my kids realize is cool about me,” she said.

As for if she ever plans to star on screen with her husband again, Gellar said it’s a possibility but it likely won’t happen until her kids are adults.

“Right, we don’t work at the same time, so it would never happen,” she said. “I mean, never say never, right? Because there’s going to be a time where they’re grown and they’re out of the house, so never say never. But right now, we commit to one of us always being home, so that when our daughter fractures her hand and needs a cast, there is a parent there.”

With reporting by Marc Lupo

