Hell hath no fury like a Snooki scorned! Nicole Polizzi maintains that she had every right to speak out in defense of Jenni “JWoww” Farley following her drama with estranged husband Roger Mathews.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 31, opened up about releasing a security video of Farley asking police to not keep her children — Meilani, 4, and Greyson, 2 — away from their father, Mathews, following their headline-making argument in December 2018. “Obviously, I’ve been knowing things. I know everything about Jenni, because we’re best friends. We talk every day, so I’ve been in the loop about what’s going on,” Polizzi exclusively tells Us Weekly. “So, when Roger decided to put it public, that’s when I kind of said my piece, because if you’re going to put videos on the internet about things that aren’t true, I’m going to say that it’s not true.”

Mathews, 43, and Farley, 32 married in 2015, but the TV personality filed for divorce in September 2018. The pair found themselves in a heated exchange in December, which resulted in Mathews making a series of Instagram videos in which he claimed that the Jersey Shore alum was attempting to keep their children from him.

“My wife, earlier tonight, we had a disagreement because she’s leaving again tomorrow for work and promised my daughter that she would be hanging out with her all day, whereas my daughter has the flu. So I took umbrage to it, and a little bit of a disagreement I would say, ensued. She gets so emotional and irrational in her anger this is the level she brings it too,” Mathews told his followers, while filming himself in the back of a police car. “I’m not allowed to be there for my children anymore because somebody else is so hate-filled that they would do that to the father of their children, to a great father to their children.”

The How Far Is Tattoo Far star later shared a video on Instagram disputing that claim, taken from security footage inside Farley’s home, in which the emotional mother of two told police, “I don’t want to do that to him. He should be allowed to see them. He’s not a bad dad.”

“My best friend has been going through A LOT these past few months and my heart breaks for her. She always tries to keep her situations off social media for the sake of the kids, but her voice needs to be heard too. She has tried everything in her power to keep things civil FOR THE KIDS and she’s a damn good mother. She wants nothing but for the kids to have their dad,” Polizzi captioned the footage. “Unfortunately she was being taunted and baited & this was the result.“

Mathews later slammed Polizzi for getting involved, writing on Instagram, “Nicole has many Skelton’s [sic] in her closet. Many. I have none in mine and will own every aspect of my life. Good and bad. She should stay out of matters that do not concern her.”

Despite the truck driver’s accusation, Polizzi knows her place when it comes to interfering in her friends’ relationships (who could forget the infamous note in Miami on Jersey Shore?) — but this was an exception. “I definitely mind my business when it comes to them as a couple, Polizzi says, “but you know, if you put it out in public, then I have a reason to say something.”

Polizzi stands firm in her decision to back up her friend — and according to her, it’s not unwarranted. “If you talk about my kids, you talk about my best friends, my roomies, you know, people that I truly love, you’re going to hear from me,” Polizzi tells Us. “Talk about me all you want, but when you talk about my friends and you have no idea what’s going on, you’re going to hear from me.”

With reporting by Marc Lupo

