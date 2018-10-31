Home sweet home! Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is opening the doors to the new Jersey Shore crib and giving Us a look inside.

The MTV star, 30, selected a gorgeous new house for her Jersey Shore: Family Vacation costars to shack up in during season two. “This house is amazing. I hope the roomies love it,” she gushes in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the mansion she found. “I did a great job, thank you! This house is dope. I’m so proud of myself.”

But her own concern? “Where’s the beach?” Polizzi wonders while admiring the spacious backyard. “We’re not on the ocean … There’s no beach, no waves, no sand, no boats. F—k me. Good job, Nicole.”

Show creator Sally-Ann Salsano also dished on the posh house during an exclusive interview on set with Us. “The owners were nice enough to let us do some redecorating. We added some chandeliers, knocked down a wall and added some navy bead boards to the foyer, it looks really glam now!” Salsano, 44, explained while showing Us around. “This is the biggest house the kids have ever had and the girls’ room is really nice! We gave Deena [Cortese] her own room since she’s pregnant. She’s the only one who has that.”

Salsano also teased the upcoming season to Us, noting that fans can expect a great deal of surprises.

“[The kids] are all still so wild! They are partying all night. The fights are insane this season and we’ll see a ton of friendships that are shifting,” she revealed. “[Mike] ‘The Situation’ [Sorrentino] is sober now, so he’s been, like, the dad of the house. We also have some surprise cast members that come back and cause some explosive rights. This season, I don’t know how, but this is the most wild I’ve seen in all my years with the cast.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET

