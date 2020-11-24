A new romance? Solange appears to be dating again just one year after announcing her split from estranged husband Alan Ferguson.

The “Don’t Touch My Hair” songstress, 34, shared a snap of herself alongside jazz composer Gio Escobar on her Instagram Story over the weekend, according to Love B. Scott. In the cute selfie, the pair leaned into each other while smiling.

Page Six reported that Solange and Escobar are officially together. They were first linked last November when a video surfaced of the duo appearing to get cozy together.

The Grammy winner announced her split from Ferguson, 57, in November 2019 after nearly five years of marriage. In her Instagram statement, Solange said that she has entered a “more physical and spiritual transition and evolution” as she prepares to begin her next chapter.

“My body left me with no choice but to listen and be still. Within that stillness I begin my journey in confronting my worst enemy, fear,” she wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post. “I’ve lived my best and worst moments in front of the lens and gaze of the world since I was a teenager. I’ve always tried to live in my truth no matter how ugly or full of love it is. I’ve also tried to carve out the space to protect my heart, and my life as it unfolds, evolves, and changes.”

Solange also referred to Ferguson as “phenomenal,” and said that he “changed every existence” of life for her. While clarifying that the split is “no body business,” she explained that she found it “necessary to protect the sacredness of my personal truth and to live in it fully just as I have before and will continue to do.”

The estranged pair met in 2008 after being introduced by Janelle Monáe. They got married in 2014 at the Marigny Opera House in New Orleans.

After the split announcement, the Grammy winner shut down rumors of an alleged affair with her former co-manager, John Bogard.

“Yo, John Boggard is my former co-manager y’all gotta chill. I’m not about to be silenced into letting complete lies narrate my life,” she wrote across several now-deleted tweets, per Bossip. “To take my words, ‘my body left me with no choice but to listen and be still’ after speaking about my health journey … which has already been painful enough and turn [sic] into an interpretation of unfaithfulness is just … wow.”

Solange was previously married to Daniel Smith from 2004 to 2007. The exes share a 16-year-old son, Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr.