Soleil Moon Frye Pays Tribute to Ex-Boyfriend Shifty Shellshock

Soleil Moon Frye is remembering her ex-boyfriend Shifty Shellshock following the Crazy Town frontman’s death at age 49.

“My heart is whispering a million I love you’s for the way you loved my children and I so unconditionally,” Frye, 47, captioned a series of photos of her and Shellshock — real name Seth Binzer — via Instagram on Sunday, June 30.

Frye and Shellshock were first reported to be dating in September 2021 but had known each other since eighth grade. Frye was previously married to film producer Jason Goldberg for 22 years. She and Goldberg share four children: daughters Poet Sienna Rose, 18, Jagger Joseph Blue, 16, and sons Lyric Sonny Roads, 10, and Story Indigo Moon, 8.

“I can still see your smiling sweet face in middle school when you kissed me in your tunnel of love and the way you swept me away again as we grew up to show me what that timeless kind of love feels like,” the Punky Brewster actress continued in her tribute to Shellshock.

“No words could ever express the love we shared or how we are feeling right now. It is a language all its own,” the post continued.

Frye wrote that she believes that she and Shellshock will meet again, adding: “So for now I will use every bit of strength you showed me to hold on to those words you asked me in your beautiful morning gravilly [sic] voice on the beach while covering me with kisses. ‘to the people we have lost we will see them again down the road, right?’”

“I believe we will Seth… and when we do, the most charming bad ass tattoed angel in mismatched shoes, who taught me how to drink up life again will be standing there with the biggest smile,” Frye wrote. “I will instantly see your moon on fire cheek welcoming your family, friends, fans and loved ones under loving double rainbow arches… I love you forever and always. Your Moonfire xx”

Crazy Town’s manager, Howie Hubberman, told Us Weekly last week that Shellshock had died on Monday, June 24, of an accidental drug overdose.

“Seth Binzer, after struggling with addiction and Crazy Town’s rapid success with ‘Butterfly,’ never was able to reach out on a more successful level to deal with his addictions,” Hubberman told Us in a Thursday, June 27, statement. “We all tried, but ultimately we all failed, or Shifty would still be here.”

The statement continued, “The cause of death was a combination of prescription drugs and street-purchased drugs. Shifty was a friend and really wanted to get himself fixed — unfortunately, no one had the exact tools to do this, myself included.”