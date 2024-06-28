Crazy Town frontman Shifty Shellshock’s cause of death has been revealed.

After the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed that Shellshock (born Seth Binzer) was found dead in his home at the age of 49 on Monday, June 24, the band’s manager told People that the rapper died of an accidental drug overdose.

“Seth Binzer, after struggling with addiction and Crazy Town’s rapid success with ‘Butterfly,’ never was able to reach out on a more successful level to deal with his addictions,” Hubberman told the outlet in a Thursday, June 27, statement. “We all tried, but ultimately we all failed, or Shifty would still be here.”

The statement continued, “The cause of death was a combination of prescription drugs and street purchased drugs. Shifty was a friend and really wanted to get himself fixed — unfortunately no one had the exact tools to do this, myself included.”

Related: Celebrity Deaths of 2024: Stars We've Lost Hollywood mourned many celebrities in 2024. Speed Racer star Christian Oliver (born Christian Klepser) died at the age of 51 during a fatal plane crash on January 5. Oliver was traveling home from a Caribbean vacation with his two daughters — Madita and Annik, whom he shared with wife Jessica Klepser — on January 4. […]

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner is still awaiting a toxicology report for more information.

A rep for Shellshock previously told Us Weekly on Tuesday, June 25, that the musician was a “courageous fighter full of talent, light, compassion, love and grace.”

“He will be missed by so many. He was one of those souls that was magnetic,” the rep shared in a statement. “We will miss you, Seth. Thank you for your talents and contributions to our music industry. We were all blessed to have had you.”

Shellshock cofounded rap rock band Crazy Town with Bret “Epic” Mazur in 1995. The group’s 2000 single “Butterfly” catapulted the group to fame and became their biggest hit, peaking at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song also helped their debut album, The Gift of Game, climb to No. 9 on the Billboard 200 more than a year after its release.

After the band’s second album, 2002’s Darkhorse, was less successful, Shellshock pursued a solo career, collaborating with Paul Oakenfold on his song “Starry Eyed Surprise.” In 2004, Shellshock released his first solo album, Happy Love Sick.

Related: '90s Pop Stars: Then and Now From Britney Spears to ‘NSync, our favorite '90s pop stars have changed so much over the years — click through to see how time has treated the singers

Shellshock was often candid about his struggles with substance abuse throughout his life, appearing on two seasons of VH1’s Celebrity Rehab and two seasons of the follow-up series Sober House. In 2012, he was arrested on charges of battery and drug possession. “I would like to sincerely apologize to the parties involved,” he told TMZ at the time. “I feel very bad for those who I have offended and those who have endured this situation.”

That same year, a rep for the singer revealed that Shellshock was entering rehab. He was later hospitalized after losing consciousness and falling into a coma, before recovering, according to Variety. In 2022, he was arrested on DUI charges, per the outlet.

Shellshock is survived by his three children: Halo, Gage and Phoenix.