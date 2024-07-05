Sonja Morgan Officially Moves Out of Her New York City Townhouse

It’s the end of an era for Sonja Morgan after she officially moved out of her beloved New York City townhouse.

“Reflecting on the wonderful memories created in our cherished townhouse — from raising my daughter to hosting unforgettable dinner parties and of course filming iconic Real Housewives scenes,” Morgan, 60, wrote via Instagram on Friday, July 5. “This stately brownstone has been a cornerstone of me and [my] family’s life, a beautiful sanctuary filled with laughter and love 💕.”

In her video post, the reality star followed Piece of Cake Moving & Storage employees as they packed up her last remaining furniture and belongings. When there was a moment of free time, Morgan brushed her teeth one last time in her kitchen sink.

“As I prepare to embrace a new chapter, I feel lighter and ready to return to my roots as an artist, with more time to be the creative individual I am. 🧑‍🎨 #ImanArtist,” she wrote as “End of an Era” filled the screen. “I am excited to pass on this magnificent home to its next owner, who will undoubtedly create their own wonderful memories here 🏡✨.”

Related: Former ‘RHONY’ Stars: Where Are They Now? The Real Housewives of New York City premiered in 2008, but not every Housewife has gone the distance. The season 1 cast of RHONY included Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Bethenny Frankel, Jill Zarin and Alex McCord. While Kelly Killoren Bensimon joined the cast during season 2, Sonja Morgan became a full-time cast member during […]

The Upper East Side property — which fans caught glimpses of throughout Morgan’s 10+ seasons on Real Housewives of New York City — was put up for auction in May.

The home, which includes five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a secret elevator, sauna and gym, sold to the highest bidder for $4.45 million.

Although Bravo cameras didn’t appear to be documenting Morgan’s move out, the Welcome to Crappie Lake star experienced a few moments that could be a fit for reality TV.

Before saying one last goodbye to the property, Morgan asked the movers how they could move her fish to the next property. “I’m not leaving without my fish! 🐠 ,” she captioned the Instagram post before discovering a dead koi. “End of a different kind of era… 🪦.”

Her daughter Quincy Morgan commented, “Mom the fish can’t go on the truck 😂.”

While it’s unclear where Morgan and the fish are headed next, the Bravolebrity is confident this move is final and there’s no turning back now.

“Every time I would list it, I would rent it because I’d have to pay the bills every month,” Morgan said on the June 30 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “This time I said, ‘Auction it. I want out. I want a finite time. I am out.’”