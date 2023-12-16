Sonja Morgan has built herself a successful career both on TV and online.

The former Real Housewives of New York City star exclusively told Us Weekly that she makes over $30 thousand a month on the popular video messaging site and app, Cameo. “I’ve got, like, $38 [thousand] right now,” Sonja shared on Thursday, December 14, while promoting The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy.

On Cameo, fans can pay to request personalized video messages from their favorite TV and movie stars, musicians, comedians, athletes, content creators and more. Sonja has established herself as one of the platform’s biggest stars with a rating of 4.92 stars out of five.

“It’s like a full-time job for her,” Sonja’s costar Kristen Taekman told Us on Thursday. However, Sonja noted that all the Real Housewives stars “do really well” on Cameo. “You never get less than $35 thousand a month,” she added.

As for the rate Sonja charges fans for custom videos? “I charge $99,” she revealed. “I do $99 ‘cus that was, I can do a lot more … I like to connect with people.”

With the holidays approaching, Sonja told Us that a lot of her current Cameo requests are for people looking for some motivation. “People are so stressed right now with the holidays and kids. And people get sick around the holidays, as you know, so I’m getting a lot of people needing a pep talk,” she shared, noting that the Christmas season can be “hard for a lot of people.”

Dorinda Medley, for her part, noted that she has also been getting Cameo requests for an inspirational chat, but doesn’t earn as much cash from the platform as Sonja does. “I would say it’s consistently about $20, $22 [thousand],” she told Us. “But I don’t really promote [it].”

Sonja currently appears alongside Dorinda, 59, and Kristen, 46, on Peacock’s RHUGT: RHONY Legacy, which follows former RHONY cast members as they reunite for a luxurious and drama-filled trip to St. Barts. The series also stars Killoren Bensimon and Luann de Lesseps, the latter of whom Morgan joined forced with for Peacock’s Welcome to Crappie Lake earlier this year.

The reality series, which premiered in July, followed Sonja and Luann, 58, as they traveled to Benton, Illinois, to help bring the town back to life. “I don’t think they knew what to expect, but Sonja and I both grew up in small towns, so our lives have changed, sure, but we still are small-town girls at heart, so we really fell in love with them,” Luann told Page Six in October. “We left a lasting and good impression, I hope.”

She also teased the possibility of a second season, sharing, “There’s talk about a next season, so we’ll see where they go.”

New episodes of The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy air Thursdays on Peacock.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi