Luann de Lesseps hinted that Welcome to Crappie Lake isn’t a one-season wonder — teasing that she and Sonja Morgan could be back for more episodes.

“There’s talk about a next season, so we’ll see where they go,” Luann, 58, told Page Six in an interview published on Monday, October 16.

The Real Housewives of New York City alum played coy about whether there are any definitive plans in place for a second season of the Bravo series, but she gushed about the people she and Sonja, 59, met filming season 1.

“I don’t think they knew what to expect, but Sonja and I both grew up in small towns, so our lives have changed, sure, but we still are small-town girls at heart, so we really fell in love with them,” Luann said of the Benton, Illinois, townspeople. “We left a lasting and good impression, I hope.”

During season 1 of Welcome to Crappie Lake, which premiered in July, Luann and Sonja left their lavish New York City pads to temporarily reside in the Illinois town. While filming the show in summer 2022, the pair worked together to help revitalize the community.

In addition to making improvements to the local dog shelter and children’s playground, Luann and Sonja got their hands dirty while mudding, driving tractors and fishing for catfish.

“One of the greatest things that came out of this trip is that Luann and I always make it work,” Sonja exclusively told Us Weekly in July. “We come to a happy medium, and neither of us are wrong. We just have different opinions on things.”

Luann agreed with her former RHONY costar, telling Us that if the show gets picked up for season 2, she is hoping for a cooler location. “It was hot. I mean, beyond,” Luann recalled of Benton. “It’s the only place I’ve ever been where if it rains, it gets hotter.”

While the women didn’t love the intense temperatures, they did embrace the possibilities of a red-hot love connection.

Luann, for her part, was attracted to one local but told Us in July that she didn’t see it lasting long term. “They’re all kind of married in these small towns,” she explained at the time. “There’s not a lot to do, so I understand why people would be married. You need a partner.”

Sonja, meanwhile, met a man named Billy who — much to her surprise — is from New Orleans and was in Benton visiting a friend when their paths crossed.

“He texts me all the time,” Sonja revealed to Us. “He likes to drive, so every time we speak, he goes, ‘I’m gonna get my truck and come on up there and see you.’” She noted that the pair have discussed meeting up in Louisiana, teasing, “We’ll see, we’ll see” what happens.

Luann and Sonja didn’t find The One in Benton, but they have both teased wanting to expand the Welcome to Crappie Lake universe. “Can’t believe it’s already over, but you can still watch on #peacock 👊Where would you like us to go next?” Luann asked her Instagram followers in August after the season came to an end.

The following month, Sonja shared a throwback snap from their time in Benton and inquired, “Where should we go next?”