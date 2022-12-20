Goodbye to a fan favorite. General Hospital star Sonya Eddy died on Monday, December 19. She was 55.

Eddy’s friend Octavia Spencer confirmed the news the following day via Instagram. “My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night,” the Oscar winner, 52, wrote alongside a photo of the late star. “The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her 💔🕊️ My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones, friends, and fans!”

General Hospital executive producer Frank Valentini paid tribute to the California native in a series of tweets, writing: “I am heartbroken about the loss of the incredible @TheRealSonyaEd. I truly loved her not only as actress, but as a friend. The lights in the hub of the nurse’s station will now be a little dimmer, but her spirit and light will live on in both the show and our set. On behalf of the entire #GH cast and crew, we send our deepest sympathy to her family, friends, and fans. She will be very missed.”

A cause of death was not immediately revealed.

Eddy was most well known for playing Epiphany Johnson on General Hospital, making her first appearance on the long-running ABC soap opera in 2006. The California native starred in more than 500 episodes of the series until her exit in November 2020.

In addition to General Hospital, Eddy racked up credits in TV shows including Fresh Off the Boat, PEN15, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Girl Meets World, 2 Broke Girls, Glee, Desperate Housewives and more. She also starred in the films Surviving Christmas, Seven Pounds, The Incredible Burt Wonderstone and Pee-Wee’s Big Holiday. Earlier this year, she appeared in V/H/S/99, the fifth installment in the V/H/S horror franchise.

After Spencer seemingly broke the news of Eddy’s death, tributes poured in from friends and colleagues. “Her smile could power a reactor,” tweeted Jon Lindstrom, who appeared on General Hospital and spinoff series Port Charles. “I loved the few times we worked together, but I REALLY loved the times we would talk about life, meditation, acting. She was a gift & she is missed already. Condolences to her loved ones.”

Kathleen Gati, who also starred on General Hospital, remembered her former costar via social media. “I am in shock and disbelief and heartbroken to hear about the passing of my friend #sonyaeddy,” the Canada native, 65, tweeted. “We shared many good laughs and I always enjoyed working with her. Condolences to her family, friends, colleagues and fans. She will be missed. May she R.I.P.💝 .”

Loni Love honored Eddy in the comments section of Spencer’s post, writing: “Sonya was best … in an industry that often over looks us, she made her mark … Rest well Sis 💔💔💔.”

Yvette Nicole Brown tweeted a link to an article about Eddy’s death, writing: “The official announcement makes it real. 😔 @TheRealSonyaEd was my friend & I am heart-broken by this news. Nothing lately feels real. Nothing. What is going on?!”