Sophia Grace and Rosie Reunite Nearly 8 Years After 1st ‘Ellen’ Appearance

Time flies! Viral stars Sophia Grace Brownlee and Rosie McClelland, the cousins who were discovered by Ellen DeGeneres in 2011, just reunited and fans can’t believe how grown up they look.

“I’ve had the best birthday weekend ever and loved spending time with my beautiful cousin @therealsophiagrace our bond will never be broke, our memories will never be forgotten and our funny little sayings and our own silly language will never get boring!” Rosie captioned an Instagram picture of the two from her 13th birthday celebration. “Thank you for all we have shared, love you.”

In the snap, Rosie can be seen showing off her braces with a big smile and rocking an Ariana Grande sweatshirt. Sophia Grace, 16, meanwhile, wore a black off-the-shoulder top and gave a posh look as she wrapped her arms around her cousin.

Followers got nostalgic in the comments section of Rosie’s post, with one writing, “Who’s been on this journey with them since there 1st appearance on Ellen” alongside the crying-face emoji.

Another added: “I can still see you two sitting with Ellen and those darling poofy tutus.”

The pair were first thrust into the spotlight when they appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show nearly eight years ago and adorably rapped along to Nicki Minaj’s “Super Bass.” They’d go on to interview celebrities during a “Tea Time With Sophia Grace and Rosie” segment on the talk show.

After that, Sophia Grace and Rosie scored a movie deal in 2014 for a film titled Sophia Grace & Rosie’s Royal Adventure, which was released on DVD that May.

Earlier this year, however, Sophia Grace opened up about reinventing herself in a video for her song “Can’t Sleep.”

“People saying they want me to be the same as I was before. It annoys me because I’m not that person anymore and they always ask me to go back to how I was, but I’m different and that’s not who I am,” the teenager said in the intro of the clip. “So I want to show people I’m a different person now and I’ve changed, but that’s OK because everyone changes.”

Rosie, for her part, runs a YouTube page with more than 700,000 subscribers, where she posts music videos of her own, makeup tutorials and more.

