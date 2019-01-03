All grown up! Sophia Grace Brownlee, who was discovered by Ellen DeGeneres in 2011, has reinvented herself as a rapper — and the internet is shook.

Brownlee, now 15, recently released a music video for her new song, “Can’t Sleep,” seven years after she and cousin Rosie McClelland first rapped along to Nicki Minaj’s “Super Bass” on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“People saying they want me to be the same as I was before. It annoys me because I’m not that person anymore and they always ask me to go back to how I was, but I’m different and that’s not who I am,” the teenager says at the beginning of the video. “So I want to show people I’m a different person now and I’ve changed, but that’s okay because everyone changes.”

In the song, Brownlee raps, ”I’ve been on a leash, now I’m taking control / I’ve been under pressure, but that’s just how it goes.”

Brownlee and McClelland, now 12, made multiple appearances on Ellen after their 2011 debut, interviewing celebrity guests during a segment titled, “Tea Time With Sophia Grace and Rosie.”

The cousins even landed a movie deal in 2014. (Sophia Grace & Rosie’s Royal Adventure was released on DVD that May.)

After Brownlee’s video made headlines on Wednesday, January 2, Twitter users could not handle how different the duo looked.

“OMG! Sooo old Do y’all remember sophia grace and rosie?” one person tweeted.

“when did sophia grace and rosie grow up??? my brain can’t handle this,” another user tweeted alongside photos of the two girls.

A third person added, “This hit me like a ton of bricks.”

