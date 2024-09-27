Bonafide “it” girl Emily Ratajowski always seems to have her pulse on what’s in for the season. The fall she’s going back to the basics and has deemed plaid shirts a “cool girl” staple again — and we need this $27 lookalike.

The American model and Loops beauty owner was recently spotted leaving the Loewe show at Paris fashion week in none other than a fall favorite: a flannel top. The fact that she deemed the top cool enough to wear to Paris Fashion Week (and a Loewe show nonetheless), means it’s cool enough for Us to wear anywhere. Knowing that she was at fashion week, her style was undoubtedly a pricey designer pick. But luckily, Amazon has tons of similar options to get the look — and our personal favorite is just $27. A major steal!

Get the Lacozy Buffalo Plaid Flannel Shirt for just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 27, 2024, but are subject to change.

Related: A $41 for Kelly Rutherford's Lily van der Woodsen-Style Trench Leave it to Kelly Rutherford to wear a trench so chic, even the Lily Van Der Woodsen would approve! The actress’ latest outfit just goes to show the HBO’s hit show Gossip Girl got it right when it came to casting her as Lily van der Woodsen in the show because she’s literally the iconic […]

The Lacozy Buffalo Plaid Flannel Shirt makes it easy and chic to recreate Ratajowski’s look on a budget! It gives the same vibes as hers, with thin-lined plaid markings, a similar neutral black and white color combination and a long sleeve, collared, button up design. It’s made of 100 percent polyester, which means that you don’t have to worry about special cleaning directions. You can find it in sizes S to XXL.

Rest assured, it’s not just a style beloved by Ratajowski. Amazon shoppers are fans too, seeing that the top has over 1,600 five-star ratings.

This shopper, who’d been “looking forever for the perfect longer fitting plaid flannel to wear with leggings.” said that the “search is over!”

“This fabric is soft and the print is just lovely,” they said. “I ordered four of them and can’t wait to wear them.”

Ratajowski’s outfit serves as the perfect inspiration on how to wear it for fall, since a version of leather pants, silver jewelry and cat-eye shades might already be in your closet. But being one of the most versatile tops you could buy, it can be styled in countless ways. It can be made completely casual with leggings, Uggs and a baseball cap while running errands. But you can also dress it all the way up with a suede maxi skirt, some croc boots and lightweight sweater for brunches too. No shortage of options with this pick!

Related: Katie Holmes's Just Wore a Chic Canvas Tote That's Just $35 Katie Holmes is the queen of finding chic tote bags! From sleek bucket styles to leather travel ones, she’s got a stylish eye for the functional accessory that seems to complete her every outfit. Her latest canvas pick is no different — and the best part is that it’s only $35! Celebrities normally opt for […]

Plaid shirts come in so many color options and fabric and we understand that this pick might not be for everyone. To help you on your search for your new fall favorite, we rounded up a few of our other top selects below!

Shop more plaid tops that we love:

Not your style? Explore more plaid shirts here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Related: Need a New Blazer? Try Kate Winslet's Style for $29 on Amazon Kate Winslet just broke a fashion rule and she did it in style! The Lee actress showed Us that it’s okay to wear white after Labor Day — especially when it’s in the form of a blazer. The Academy Award winning actress was recently spotted at the History Channel’s HISTORYTalks event in Los Angeles, California. […]