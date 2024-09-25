Kate Winslet just broke a fashion rule and she did it in style! The Lee actress showed Us that it’s okay to wear white after Labor Day — especially when it’s in the form of a blazer.
The Academy Award winning actress was recently spotted at the History Channel’s HISTORYTalks event in Los Angeles, California. She decided to go simple and neutral for the event in a white blazer, matching white pants, a black undershirt and some black pointed-toe heels. Frankly, the chic blazer inspired our fall work wear attire, so we found a lookalike on Amazon that’s now on sale for just $29!
Get the Lock and Love 3/4 Sleeve Open Front Blazer (Originally $39) for just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 25, 2024, but are subject to change.
If we didn’t tell you, we bet you’d have never guessed that the Lock and Love Open Front Blazer was a more affordable version of Winslet’s pick. It has a strikingly similar design with curved lapels, a 3/4 sleeve and a deep, open-front v-neckline. It’s made of a polyester and part spandex fabric, which means that it’s soft and has a bit of stretch to it. This makes it just that much more comfortable and easy to machine wash too.
Find it in Winslet’s color of choice, white, but also several other options as well. You can opt for a pop of color, as it comes in pink, blue and yellow, or neutrals as well like black, gray and beige. It also comes in a wide range of sizes for all body types, from sizes S to 3X.
The style isn’t just beloved by the iconic actress though, it’s beloved by Amazon shoppers too, now with over 2,200 five-star ratings.
One shopper, who called it one of their “best blazers,” said they bought six of them and will “likely get more because of all the colors available.”
“They’re lightweight, stretchy, easy to wash on the delicate cycle and don’t shrink on the low dryer setting,” they said. “They’re great for work based on the style, plus comfort of wearing them all day.”
The blazer works fantastic for the office with trousers, as Winslet illustrated. But it can be worn with other office attire too, like skirts or dresses. It can also be great for casual Fridays and happy hour after too, when paired with jeans and some heels. It makes a great wardrobe staple!
Love the idea of a white blazer but need more of an oversized fit? Or maybe you need it in a different shade? Take a look at our other favorites below to find the one that works best for you!
Shop more white blazers that we love:
- The Drop Women’s Blake Long Blazer — was $75, now $67!
- Lcrrrn Casual Loose Long Sleeve Blazer — $49!
- Cicy Bell Open Front Long Sleeve Blazer — $59!
- Niubia Long Sleeve Solid Color Open Front Blazer — $50!
- Automet Open Front Long Sleeve Blazer — $49!
Not your style? Explore more white blazers here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!