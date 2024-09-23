Heidi Klum is ready for blazer season and so are we! Love her style? We found a lookalike on Amazon — and it’s on sale now!

Fall is officially here and aside from the changing of leaves and cozy fall food, one of our favorite aspects about the season is that we can comfortably wear our chic work blazers again! Clearly Klum is excited about this change in the weather too, as she was just spotted wearing a classic black style, paired with some leather pants, a white undershirt and a gold statement necklace. The look is classic, chic and timeless and we want to recreate for ourselves this season — starting with the blazer!

We’re unsure as to where she got hers, but that’s neither here nor there because we found a similar style on Amazon that’s on sale right now for just $59. A steal for a quality blazer!

Get the Cicy Bell Open Front Long Sleeve Blazer (Originally $71) on sale for just $59 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 23, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Cicy Bell Open Front Long Sleeve Blazer is a favorite of ours, Amazon shoppers and is clearly a style Klum would be drawn to as well. It is a true wardrobe staple, with its classic blazer design that features an open front design, lapel collar, single button closure and even two pockets. Another big note about the blazer is that it’s made of a polyester, viscose and spandex fabric, which means it’s sturdy, but with a little bit of stretch.

The blazer is more than just a favorite of Amazon shoppers — it’s a full blown best seller, with over 10,200 five-star ratings to date. It seems many shoppers are also getting ready for the fall season as well, seeing that over 1,000 of them have purchased the blazer within the last month.

One of those shoppers said that the blazer’s “shoulders are perfect, the length just right, and the fit is a good combination of snug with comfort.”

“The cut is A-line and is flattering,” they said. “The sleeves are slightly longer than I like, but when rolled up they solve the problem while adding to the modern look of the jacket. The material is good quality, as is the workmanship.”

Take inspiration on styling from Klum and wear this blazer with some leather bottoms, a classic top and some statement jewelry. But being so versatile, you can wear it with almost anything. Dress it up to the nines for big days at work or interviews with a fancy blouse, some trousers and some pointed toe heels. Or keep it casual and pair it with your favorite pair of jeans, a basic white tee and some sandals for a fall brunch with friends.

Need a black blazer but in an oversized fit? Or maybe you need a different fabric? Leave it to Us! We searched Amazon for a few more options and gathered a couple of our other favorites below! Happy shopping!

Shop more black blazers that we love:

Not your style? Explore more black blazers here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

