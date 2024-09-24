Leave it to Katie Holmes to give Us the ultimate fall staple we’ll want to wear all season long!

The Rare Objects star was spotted walking the streets of New York in a fall outfit that’s now our inspiration for the season. It consisted of a pair of dark wash Rachel Comey jeans, a ‘KH’ monogrammed canvas tote from Lands’ End, a pair of white sneakers and our personal favorite: her quilted jacket. Her style from Marfa Stance is a major splurge coming in at $1,195. But luckily, we don’t have to bite that bullet thanks to this a $66 lookalike on Amazon!

Get the Fisoew Oversized Hooded Quilted Jacket with Pockets for just $66 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 24, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Fisoew Oversized Hooded Quilted Jacket will be our go-to fall jacket of this year, thanks to Holmes’s endorsement of the style. It has a similar quilted design, oversized fit and large pockets to keep our hands warm and for carrying small necessities like our phones. It also comes in a similar sage green, a hallmark of the season, but also several other chic colors as well like white, beige, brown and black.

One major benefit to this jacket that Holmes’s pick doesn’t have is a hood, which is crucial for rainy fall days. It’s made of 100 percent polyester, so you know it’ll stand up to wear and tear for years to come. Its style is also timeless, so you know it can be worn through several seasons.

The way Holmes styled it, with jeans and a tote, will likely be our go-to for casual fall days, heading to an apple orchard or a farmer’s market. But the jacket is so versatile, so it can do so much more than that. It can also be dressed up for fall date nights with a denim dress and some knee high boots or down with leggings and some tennis shoes for a pilates workout.

Love the jacket but need it in a different fit? Or maybe a different shade of green? Your wish is our command! We rounded up a few of our other favorite sage green jackets below so you can find the one you’re looking for!

Shop more sage green jackets that we love:

Not your style? Explore more quilted jackets here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

