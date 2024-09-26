Leave it to Kelly Rutherford to wear a trench so chic, even the Lily Van Der Woodsen would approve!

The actress’ latest outfit just goes to show the HBO’s hit show Gossip Girl got it right when it came to casting her as Lily van der Woodsen in the show because she’s literally the iconic character IRL. Just as van der Woodsen would do in the show, Rutherford was spotted attending the Christian Dior show at Paris Fashion Week — and she came to slay. She wore an all white monochromatic ensemble that looks straight out of van der Woodsen’s closet.

We’ve always wanted van der Woodsen’s rich mom style and now Rutherford is showing Us how we can get it with her chic white coat! Just like van der Woodsen’s would be, Rutherford’s exact coat is undoubtedly astronomically high being from Dior. But thankfully, we were able to find a similar version for just $42 on Amazon so we can get the designer looking style look too!

Get the Chartou Double-Breasted Wool Blend Long Trench Coat for just $42 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 26, 2024, but are subject to change.

Related: Katie Holmes's Quilted Jacket Looks is Just $49 on Amazon Leave it to Katie Holmes to give Us the ultimate fall staple we’ll want to wear all season long! The Rare Objects star was spotted walking the streets of New York in a fall outfit that’s now our inspiration for the season. It consisted of a pair of dark wash Rachel Comey jeans, a ‘KH’ […]

The Chartou Double-Breasted Trench Coat is so chic, no one will know it isn’t designer. It’s strikingly similar to Rutherford’s look, with a warm wool-like fabric, gold front button details and a double breasted design.

White isn’t always everyone’s color though and as we know, it can be hard to keep clean. So if you’re looking for a different option, you’re in luck! The coat comes in black, brown and beige as well. Perfect for the minimalist! You can also find it in sizes S to XXL.

A coat this elegant can make an already chic outfit just much more refined. Ways to do this would be with some beige slacks, a cashmere sweater and some kitten heels or a sweater dress and some boots. Of course, you’ll also need some gold accessories to match like some statement earrings or a pendant necklace.

However, it easily elevates a more casual outfit too. Think of the way this coat would instantly upgrade a simple pair of jeans and a t-shirt and still look fabulous. Or the way could pair with leggings, a cozy sweater and some Uggs too. It’s not just limited to one aesthetic!

Related: Blazer Season's Back! Get Heidi Klum's Look With This $59 Style Heidi Klum is ready for blazer season and so are we! Love her style? We found a lookalike on Amazon — and it’s on sale now! Fall is officially here and aside from the changing of leaves and cozy fall food, one of our favorite aspects about the season is that we can comfortably wear […]

Love Rutherford’s pick but need it in a different fabric? Or maybe a different length? Your wish is our command! We rounded up a few of our other favorite white trench coats below — all which would still be van der Woodsen-approved.

Shop more white trench coats that we love:

Not your style? Explore more white coats here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Related: Now Trending! Kelly Clarkson's Denim Jumpsuit — and a $58 Lookalike Kelly Clarkson is showing Us how to take on fall trends in a fun and easy way! Just as Dakota Johnson showed here, an all denim outfit is going to be major this season. Clarkson put her own spin on the trend with a chic denim jumpsuit and we were able to find a lookalike […]