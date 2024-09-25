Your account
Katie Holmes’s Just Wore a Chic Canvas Tote That’s Just $35 — It’s Customizable!

By
katie holmes in green jacket
Sara Jaye / Contributor

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Katie Holmes is the queen of finding chic tote bags! From sleek bucket styles to leather travel ones, she’s got a stylish eye for the functional accessory that seems to complete her every outfit. Her latest canvas pick is no different — and the best part is that it’s only $35!

Celebrities normally opt for pricier finds, but thanks to Holmes and her attainable-meets-luxury style, we can finally afford a truly celeb-loved bag. She was spotted in a fall-inspired ‘fit, with the Lands’ End Canvas Tote Bag while out in New York City — a place where a good tote bag is a must-have. She picked the white canvas option with red handles and even customized the bag with her initials “KH” — and so can you!

katie holmes in green jacket, blue jeans and lands end tote bag
Sara Jaye / Contributor
See it!

Get the Lands' End Medium Open Top Canvas Tote Bag for just $35 at Lands' End! 

Aside from being Holmes-loved and affordable, there’s lots more that we love about this canvas bag. On top of its simple design being incredibly versatile, we love how customizable the bag is. You can truly tailor it to your exact needs and style, as it comes in several size options, handle length options and color options as well. You can also choose if you want an open top bag or a zip top bag. It’s almost like you’re designing it in the factory yourself!

As Holmes illustrated, you can also personalize the bag with embroidery as well! Opt for Holmes’s style by just adding your initials or choose a different style that suits you better. The bag comes with an almost infinite number of options for customization, ranging from adding your initials, different words, different fonts and different colors to fun embroidery designs. They have nearly any design you could want, whether you’re wanting a nautical-themed version for a beach bag or a baby-themed version for a diaper bag.

The bag itself is made of 100 percent cotton canvas that’s been tested to hold up to 500 pounds. That means it’s more than strong enough for carrying all of your things and for standing up to years of wear and tear. It also has five separate pockets to help you keep everything organized.

Sound like a good gift? Or maybe you just want to snag one for yourself? You can shop the Holmes-approved tote bag here right now for just $35 at Lands’ End!

katie holmes on red carpet

