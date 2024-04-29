Southern Charm’s Cameran Eubanks experienced one sweet reunion with her former costars Chelsea Meissner and Naomie Olindo.

“A much needed reunion,” Meissner, 38, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, April 28, while in Charleston, South Carolina. “Thank you for having us @barefaced. So inspiring to be surrounded by successful business women.”

Eubanks, 40, also shared the same photo on social media while adding three pink heart emojis. Proving once again there’s no bad blood with this group, Olindo, 31, commented, “I sure do love yall.”

For the special girls’ day, Meissner wore a floral two-piece dress from Mister Zimi with Nectar sunglasses. Olindo sported a Zimmerman dress with Krewe sunglasses and chunky platform mules sandals from Coutgo. As for Eubanks, she also looked ready for spring in a floral dress with a straw bag.

Related: ‘Southern Charm' Stars: Where Are They Now? Cameran Eubanks and Thomas Ravenel are among the Southern Charm stars who have stepped away from the Bravo hit over the years. Eubanks was part of the original cast of Southern Charm, which premiered in 2014. After six seasons, she shocked fans in May 2020 when she announced her departure. That same month, Eubanks shut […]

The trio last starred together in Southern Charm during season 6. While they left the show in 2019, Olindo came back for season 8 before departing again.

Plenty of drama has unfolded with other cast members in recent episodes. That didn’t stop many fans, however, from feeling nostalgic over the reunion.

“Y’all should have your own show, the ‘real’ Southern Charmers!” one viewer wrote in the comments section. Another added, “Southern Charm is not the same without you classy ladies!!”

Much has changed for the women since they last allowed Bravo’s cameras to document their lives. These days, the Southern Charm alumni are enjoying a more quiet life away from the spotlight.

In October 2023, Meissner confirmed she was a mom after privately welcoming her first child. She has yet to reveal the name and sex of her baby, but Olindo and Eubanks attended her baby shower in August 2023.

While Olindo previously had her relationship with ex-boyfriend Craig Conover filmed for the show, she has chosen to keep her love life off social media.

As for Eubanks, she continues raising her 6-year-old daughter Palmer with husband Jason Wimberly.

Related: Southern Charm's Biggest Scandals and Controversies The cast of Southern Charm has been entertaining Bravo fans since 2014, but sometimes, their offscreen scandals and controversies overshadow their onscreen antics. When Southern Charm premiered, it starred Thomas Ravenel, Shep Rose, Cameran Eubanks, Craig Conover, Whitney Sudler-Smith and Jenna King. During season 1, Thomas met Kathryn Dennis, who is nearly 30 years his […]

“I think it was time for me to leave. But to be honest, I don’t regret it,” Eubanks told Access Hollywood in February 2021 when asked about her departure after season 6. “There’s so many positives and negatives to reality television. It gives you a platform, it gives you a voice. It was overall a very wonderful experience for me.”

When asked whether she’d do another season of the show, the southern belle responded, “No, not at this point. I think reality television … it’s not what it used to be. It’s becoming very toxic, very drama-filled and it’s at the expense of the people who participate it in unfortunately.”

Southern Charm is streaming now on Peacock with Season 10 expected to air on Bravo before the end of the year.