Nipping rumors in the bud. Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis shut down speculation that she might be pregnant after a fan critiqued her appearance on Instagram.

Dennis, 27, posted a photo of herself standing on a set of stairs in a white shirt and a long black shirt with costar Austen Kroll to Instagram on Thursday, November 22.

“Happy Thanksgiving, y’all,” she wrote. “Christmas cards coming soon.”

Some followers weren’t exactly feeling the holiday spirit, however, with one writing, “Someone looks prego” as another wrote, “Pregnant?”

The reality star wasted no time in disputing the claim, writing, “No, I have just gained weight.”

Kroll, 31, also chimed in on the post to defend his castmate on Thursday. *Some* of these people are absurd,” he wrote. “Thankful for you! Oh, and my stomach is still recovering!”

The Washington D.C. transplant also shared the pic — along with several others documenting his beer-filled celebration with pals and sister Katie Kroll — on Instagram Thursday, writing, “Thankful for friends who reach out to come and hang with my loud and boisterous family. And for fam who support me and take cool and unprompted pics of me with my beer. Love this holiday.”

Kourtney Kardashian also shot back at trolls who suggested that she may be with child on a gallery Kendall Jenner posted to Instagram Thursday.

“Is kourt pregnant ??” one follower inquired in reference to the gallery’s leading video, which showed the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star with her hand on her stomach.

“No, but how good does my arm look in that last photo?” Kardashian, 39, wrote of a shot that showed her scooping food onto a plate.

