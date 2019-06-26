It’s safe to say Spencer Pratt is not a fan of his longtime pal Brody Jenner’s wife, Kaitlynn Carter.

The Hills: New Beginning star, 35, slammed Carter, 30, in his Cosmopolitan recap for the Monday, June 24, premiere of the MTV revival, claiming that she is to blame for Jenner’s falling out with his former stepsister Kim Kardashian.

“When Brody first started dating Kaitlynn, I was friends with him, and he was telling me that he was just starting filming for the Kardashians. I was telling him he needed to get all over that show. This was it: He was back in the game,” Pratt began. “Kim tagged him in a couple of posts and he jumped from 100,000 followers to about three million real quick. And then he’s like, ‘Can you believe this? Kim and Kanye invited me to their wedding, but they didn’t give me a plus-one. And I want to bring Kaitlynn!’”

Kardashian, however, opted not to invite Carter to her 2014 nuptials to Kanye West.

“He’d only been dating Kaitlynn for a year. Brody dates lots of girls for a year,” Pratt continued. “Kaitlynn made such a big deal about it that Brody didn’t go to the wedding and publicly made statements about how they didn’t give him a plus one. Kaitlynn for sure thought if they played hard to get, Kim would give in. But no one’s entitled to a plus-one!”

The KKW Beauty CEO addressed her decision not to give Jenner a plus-one on 2015 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“I don’t know why Brody is still talking about this. We were very strict about our wedding. There were less than 200 people there,” Kardashian said at the time, noting that she didn’t even let sister Khloé Kardashian bring a date. “Everyone else respected that – it’s not a big deal. We love our stepbrothers. It just seems like they are always talking about this divide.”

Pratt, meanwhile, also accused Carter of using Jenner to get more social media followers.

“I’m not going to say she’s a clout chaser, but she had 95 followers before she started dating Brody,” the “Make Speidi Famous Again” podcast cohost told Cosmo. “Then she became an ‘influencer.’ And she made it a point to never invite me, an actual influencer, to her parties.”

Pratt’s wife, Heidi Montag, also weighed in. “She just thinks she’s better than me and everybody else. She thinks she’s like this influencer in Brody’s life — which means nothing,” she said. “She has her own agenda. I’m not the only one who thinks that. Audrina [Patridge] thinks that. A lot of other people too. Kaitlynn’s never been Team Brody. She’s always been Team Kaitlynn.”

Carter and Jenner tied the knot in July 2018 in Indonesia. During Monday’s episode of The Hills: New Beginnings, Pratt confronted his costar about not being invited to the nuptials, telling Jenner he was “shook” by the situation.

The Hills: New Beginnings airs on MTV Mondays at 10 p.m. ET.

