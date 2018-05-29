Just another day in the life of Spencer Pratt! The Hills alum bumped into Ben Affleck while out and about in Los Angeles on Memorial Day — and luckily for Us, he captured the epic encounter on video.

“Dang! Oh, my God. I actually have chills in real life,” a visibly excited Pratt, 34, said while standing next to the two-time Oscar winner, 45, in a clip shared on his Instagram on Monday, May 28. “First time I’ve ever been real starstruck — besides Taylor Swift last weekend.”

The reality star continued, “Sorry to do this to you on family day. This is a real legend. He had a great attitude. Trippin’!” Affleck smiled and waved to the camera before replying, “Thank you, brother.”

Pratt captioned his video, “starstruck playa.”

Earlier this month, the MTV personality, his wife, Heidi Montag, and their 7-month-old son, Gunner, met Swift, 28, backstage at one of her Reputation stadium tour concerts at the Rose Bowl in L.A.

“Taylor brought up my hummingbirds and was talking about what a pure love it is,” Pratt later told Cosmopolitan. “Then it hit me, I was like, ‘Are you on Snapchat?’ And she’s like, ‘No.’ She only knows my IG Story. I was like, ‘Oh, my God. I’m quitting Snapchat again.’ So Taylor is in her freakin’ robe in her dressing room, holding Miracle Baby.”

Montag, 31, chimed in, “I put Miracle Baby in her arms and he was so happy. He loved her. She held him for a while and he’s really heavy, so I think she was probably like, ‘OK, here’s your baby! I’m not babysitting. I’m about to go on stage!’”

Pratt recently premiered his YouTube series, Spencer Pratt Will Heal You, in which he, celebrities and content creators discuss alternative medicine and healing.

